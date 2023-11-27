A Rapid Single Cell Cloning Workflow for Antibody Discovery from Rabbits: A Case Study, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The Beacon system enables rapid antibody discovery using a function-first approach. Post this

The Beacon system enables rapid antibody discovery using a function-first approach. Antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) are isolated from immunized animals and placed individually into nanowells (pens) of a Beacon chip. Due to the small size of the pens, the secreted antibody concentration reaches µg/ml levels within minutes, and the functional properties of the antibodies can be tested in sequential or multiplexed bead-based assays with a fluorescent readout. Typical assay duration is 30-60 minutes.

In summary, the rabbit antibody discovery workflow on the Beacon enabled rapid screening of a large number of ASCs and identification of antigen-specific antibodies within four days of obtaining peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from immunized rabbits. cDNA generation and export happened on the day of the Beacon run, and cDNA amplification added another day to the workflow. The generation of constructs and expression of antibodies for further characterization was completed in less than one month. Overall, the method was robust and substantially reduced the hands-on time for rabbit antibody discovery, especially compared to the traditional hybridoma approach.

