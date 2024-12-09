A Real-Life Romance From Heaven: Compilation of Love Letters Directed by God

"Holy Spirit. It's that simple. In the beginning, I would sit down to text Betty a note before I left for work, and God would flood me with words; many times, so fast I didn't know what I had written until I proofread it." Post this

When asked what inspired the authors to write this book, Johnson said, "Holy Spirit. It's that simple. In the beginning, I would sit down to text Betty a note before I left for work, and God would flood me with words; many times, so fast I didn't know what I had written until I proofread it. Many, many times I would tear up and say to the Lord, 'That's exactly how I feel!' This was so good, we thought we need to share this with the world, it's too good to keep to ourselves. God wrote this book, Betty and I are just writing instruments."

Gary Johnson and Betty Powell live in Oklahoma. They consider themselves two average people who love God and for reasons unknown to them, God picked them to bless in this very unusual way. Johnson and Powell never dreamed about this becoming a book until well into their relationship. This was just their daily walk, an uncommon lifestyle that became normal for them. After a while, they realized they had something very unique and special and there was so much God in it, they felt that they should not keep this to themselves. They believe this book can help a lot of people in different ways. Johnson and Powell read/study the Bible every day, enjoying daily prayer, memorizing scripture, their love of God and their relationship with Him. The authors enjoy time spent together, eating, shopping, church and doing home projects.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. SEEING HER THROUGH GOD'S EYES: Relationship God's Way is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

