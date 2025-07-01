A Recent Study by Tarifica Reveals Major Differences in Europe's Unlimited Mobile Plans

New Analysis Shows That "Unlimited" Data Often Comes with Limits

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlimited mobile data plans are a staple of consumer connectivity across Europe, but an analysis by Tarifica finds that "unlimited" is rarely as simple as it sounds. A recent Tarifica Data Dive explores unlimited data offerings in 17 European countries and concludes that pricing, plan structures, and true value vary significantly from one market to another, and even within the portfolios of individual mobile operators.

The report, titled Are All Unlimited Plans Created Equal?, leverages data and analytics from Tarifica's Telecom Pricing Intelligence Platform (TPIP). It compares both average and minimum pricing for unlimited data plans across markets, while also evaluating key plan characteristics such as speed throttling, promotional pricing, and data layering.

"It's tempting to assume that an unlimited data plan in one country is broadly equivalent to one in another, but that's rarely the case," said Soichi Nakajima, Tarifica's Vice President of Data and Analysis. "Our findings show that a plan's headline price often conceals important differences in speed, plan design, and what consumers actually receive in practice. These differences make direct comparisons not only difficult, but in some cases misleading."

The study reveals stark disparities in pricing. Germany, Czechia, and Greece rank as the most expensive markets based on average prices for unlimited plans. By contrast, countries like Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands offer far more affordable options. However, these averages can conceal outliers that distort the overall picture. Germany illustrates this clearly: while the average unlimited plan from major German operators is priced at €79 (PPP-adjusted), 1&1 offers a plan labeled as unlimited for just €20. Although that plan includes significant limitations, such as speed caps and throttled data delivery, its inclusion pulls down the average and can create a misleading impression of the market as a whole.

Such pricing models are increasingly common across the continent. In Czechia, for instance, Vodafone and O2 offer tiered "unlimited" plans where users pay based on maximum download speeds. Vodafone, in particular, appears to favor this structure across much of its European footprint. Of the nine countries where it operates among the study's sample, more than half use speed-tiered pricing for unlimited plans.

This model reflects a shift in how operators define and deliver unlimited data. In many cases, customers are offered technically unlimited data, but at speeds that vary widely based on price . In Germany, for example, 1&1's low-cost unlimited plan caps speeds at just 21.6 Mbps using LTE technology, with higher-speed tiers on the 5G network available only at a premium.

"Operators are being strategic. They're adapting their offerings to fit local market dynamics while still using the powerful term 'unlimited' to appeal to consumers," said Nakajima. "But the result is a highly fragmented landscape. Even within the same operator group, like Vodafone or O2, policies differ drastically by country."

Tarifica's report emphasizes that such discrepancies matter not just to consumers, but also to analysts and policymakers attempting to assess telecom affordability, accessibility, and fairness. Plans with similar price tags may differ meaningfully in terms of service quality. This underscores the importance of looking beyond promotional materials and scrutinizing plan mechanics.

The study also notes that some markets do not offer unlimited mobile data plans at all. In Q1 2025, neither France nor Belgium had mainstream unlimited data offerings from their leading providers, despite having offered such plans in the past. This highlights how market environments can influence plan availability.

Ultimately, Tarifica concludes that "unlimited" remains a powerful yet highly flexible marketing term within the European telecom space. While many operators now offer some version of unlimited data, the trade-offs in speed, quality, and structure must be understood in context.

To read the full study and explore detailed charts and data, please visit Tarifica's website.

