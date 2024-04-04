A Refreshing Perspective About the Importance of "Abiding" in Jesus

I was inspired to write this book for those who are hungry and hurting, to exhort God's people to PRAY and STUDY, SEEK GOD'S FACE. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Lee said, "I was inspired to write this book for those who are hungry and hurting, to exhort God's people to PRAY and STUDY, SEEK GOD'S FACE."

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Larry Lee was started his journey with the Lord at only eight years old. Many years later, while searching through prayer and study in God's Word, he discovered that he needed a teacher. In 1986, God led him to the Founder of Agape Fellowship, Pastor Robert G. Little III, who taught Lee things of God for the next 21 years. Lee and his wife, Deborah, served five years preaching, teaching, and feeding the homeless at the New Orleans Mission. They remained in New Orleans until God's hand guided them through Katrina in 2005 to Austin, Texas. Lee has been in the ministry for more than 36 years. He has a passion for teaching the Word of God and watching the people of God grow in Him. Lee and his wife have two daughters and two son-in laws. He lists fishing as his favorite hobby.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Abide in Me, and I in You: Abide in the Vine is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

