A Sacred Union: New Book Helps Navigate the Path to Lasting Love in Faith

Guide draws on Christian principles to offer couples the roadmap for strengthening their bond
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In author James Dubbs' personal and professional experience, he has found marriage doesn't create problems, it reveals problems. With over 50 years in ministry as a youth and family pastor, Dubbs is ready to share his secrets for a loving marriage through faith in his new guidebook, "Seeing Yourself in the Mirror of Marriage."
From words drawn from the Bible, the guidebook addresses a myriad of topics involved in married life. Each chapter is crafted to resonate with couples at various stages of their marriage, including his explanation of why so many marriages are failing today. Additionally, readers are invited to examine themselves to understand how they may contribute to these issues and the resources to resolve them.
"Whether you're thinking about getting married, struggling in a marriage, or simply want to do everything to ensure your love remains vibrant and strong," Dubbs said. "This book is steeped with wisdom from the Bible and life experience to help achieve your happy ending."
Dubbs invites readers to consider the sacredness of marriage while lighting the importance of faith in building a love that perseveres through setbacks and victories.
"My book is a witness to the transformational power of Christian values," Dubbs said. "My purpose is to help couples build a strong basis for a long-lasting and joyful marriage."
"Seeing Yourself in the Mirror of Marriage"
By James Dubbs
ISBN: 9781664293120 (softcover); 9781664293137 (hardcover); 9781664293113 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
James Dubbs has been involved in ministry for more than 50 years as a youth and family pastor. He has counseled countless individuals, married couples, and families in crisis. He and his wife, Joni, have enjoyed a lasting, fulfilling, successful, and happy marriage through 54 years of mutually dedicated effort. Together, they have five daughters and 14 grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821217-seeing-yourself-in-the-mirror-of-marriage.
