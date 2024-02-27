A Sacred Union: New Book Helps Navigate the Path to Lasting Love in Faith

"My book is a witness to the transformational power of Christian values," Dubbs said. "My purpose is to help couples build a strong basis for a long-lasting and joyful marriage." Post this

"Whether you're thinking about getting married, struggling in a marriage, or simply want to do everything to ensure your love remains vibrant and strong," Dubbs said. "This book is steeped with wisdom from the Bible and life experience to help achieve your happy ending."

Dubbs invites readers to consider the sacredness of marriage while lighting the importance of faith in building a love that perseveres through setbacks and victories.

"Seeing Yourself in the Mirror of Marriage"

By James Dubbs

ISBN: 9781664293120 (softcover); 9781664293137 (hardcover); 9781664293113 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

James Dubbs has been involved in ministry for more than 50 years as a youth and family pastor. He has counseled countless individuals, married couples, and families in crisis. He and his wife, Joni, have enjoyed a lasting, fulfilling, successful, and happy marriage through 54 years of mutually dedicated effort. Together, they have five daughters and 14 grandchildren. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821217-seeing-yourself-in-the-mirror-of-marriage.

