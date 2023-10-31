A Salute to Service Men and Women, Keel Farms Offers Free Meals on Veterans Day

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders says thank you to veterans and active military on November 11th.
PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, Keel Farms is showing its appreciation for all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary lunch meal and beverage.
Veterans and active members can select any entree from a specially prepared menu featuring delicious dishes. Pair any of these mouth-watering entrées with a glass of Keel and Curley Wine or Keel Farms Agrarian Ale or Cider, on the house.
"We know firsthand the sacrifices our military personnel make, and we want to honor them on this special day," said Keel Farms owner and President, Clay Keel. As an Army Reserve Medical Service Corps Officer, Major Keel has served nearly two decades in the National Guard, active-duty Army and Reserve, including two deployments to Iraq.
- Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road Plant City, FL
- When: Saturday November 11 from 11am to 3pm.
- Who: U.S. Veterans and Active-Duty Military (simply show proof of military service).
- Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), DD214 and citation or commendation.
- Details: Limit one meal and one beverage per U.S. veteran or active-duty military.
This offer is valid for dine-in only and not valid with other coupons or discounts.
For dining reservations, please visit https://www.exploretock.com/keel-farms
About Keel Farms:
Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel and Curley Winery is located 17 miles East of Tampa in Plant City. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel and Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually, and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily as well as tastings, tours, events, and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.
