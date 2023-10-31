A Salute to Service Men and Women, Keel Farms Offers Free Meals on Veterans Day

Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders says thank you to veterans and active military on November 11th.

PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, Keel Farms is showing its appreciation for all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary lunch meal and beverage.

Veterans and active members can select any entree from a specially prepared menu featuring delicious dishes. Pair any of these mouth-watering entrées with a glass of Keel and Curley Wine or Keel Farms Agrarian Ale or Cider, on the house.