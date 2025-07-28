A Shocking Murder. A Glittering Lie. Meet the New Mystery That Cuts to the Core of the Jewelry Industry's Most Explosive Debate.

Lab grown diamonds have been the biggest story in the industry for the past few years, and I knew I had to tackle it head-on in the novels. Post this

At the heart of the story is Mimi Rosen, the sharp, sardonic journalist-turned-amateur-sleuth who has become the heart of the series. Now working for her father's diamond business, Mimi finds herself once again drawn into a mystery that straddles two worlds…the old-school diamond dealers of 47th Street, bound by family, tradition, and silent codes of loyalty, and the gleaming new frontier of lab-grown gems, where startups backed by venture capitalists promise disruption, transparency, and sustainability. As Mimi investigates the murder, she confronts uncomfortable truths about the industry's resistance to change, how it's become more difficult to define what is "real," and the blurred ethical lines that define what we value in luxury. With each clue she uncovers, Bates peels back another layer of the diamond business, exposing not only the power plays and PR spins but the emotional legacy of an industry steeped in myth, meaning, and moral contradiction.

For Bates, this series is more than fiction. It is a mirror held up to one of the most fascinating and misunderstood sectors of the global economy. As News Director of JCK, one of the industry's most respected publications, Bates has covered every major development in the jewelry world over the last thirty years. He has reported extensively on blood diamonds, sanctions and other industry legal issues, and the technological revolution brought about by lab-created stones. His reporting has shaped industry conversations, influenced policy discussions, and sparked debates among miners, manufacturers, retailers, and ethical sourcing advocates. In addition to his work as a journalist, Bates co-hosts The Jewelry District podcast, which features leading voices from across the global trade. His work has been recognized with more than a dozen editorial awards and has been cited in the many of the world's leading luxury and business outlets. Through it all, he has maintained a rare balance of credibility, skepticism, and storytelling finesse, qualities that have earned him the trust of the industry and the devotion of readers.

With "Making a Killing in Diamonds", Bates brings his full weight as an industry observer, cultural critic, and storyteller to bear. The novel explores themes that are urgently relevant not only to the jewelry trade but to the luxury sector at large: What happens when disruption collides with heritage? When innovation threatens not just profit but identity? When "ethical" becomes a marketing buzzword instead of a moral commitment? And when technology allows us to replicate beauty, do we lose, or redefine, what makes something precious?

"Lab grown diamonds have been the biggest story in the industry for the past few years, and I knew I had to tackle it head-on in the novels." The new installment allows Bates to dive deep into the ethical and emotional dimensions of what we consider to be "real", a question he connects with broader cultural anxieties about authenticity in the age of artificial intelligence. "I first started working on this book around the time ChatGPT premiered. Everyone was really freaked out," Bates says. "At first, I was just going to focus on the diamond industry, but the debate over artificial intelligence caused me to reflect on larger questions about disruption, technology, and how we define the term 'real.'"

He notes, "Yes, a diamond created by a machine may be as 'real' as a song written by one, but at least for now, we look at them differently. But will we always? And should we? These are important questions that I wanted to explore in the book. With each new technological advance, these themes become more and more relevant."

The novel also offers a powerful, nuanced portrayal of women in an industry historically dominated by men. Mimi Rosen is not only a compelling detective but a fully realized character navigating professional expectations, family obligations, and her own ethical compass. "Mimi is braver than I am," Bates says. "She's named after my late mother, and while she's not based on her directly, I think writing her helps keep my mom's memory alive. Mimi's story allows me to explore how younger generations—especially women—are redefining value, purpose, and identity." Through her lens, Bates explores generational shifts in the way younger consumers approach value, identity, and purpose. These shifts, reflected in the real-life rise of self-purchasing women, consumers demanding sustainability, and renewed interest in transparency, form the emotional backbone of the series.

"Making a Killing in Diamonds" is both a standalone mystery and a continuation of Mimi's evolution from reluctant participant to a woman who refuses to look away from the truth. For readers familiar with her journey in "A Murder is Forever", "Murder is Not a Girl's Best Friend", and "Slay It With a Diamond", this latest installment deepens her character and expands the world she inhabits, one where luxury, loyalty, and lethal ambition intertwine. Compelling, timely, and filled with industry insight that only an insider can deliver, "Making a Killing in Diamonds" is a must-read for mystery lovers, diamond aficionados, and anyone fascinated by the secrets behind the sparkle.

"Making a Killing in Diamonds" drops on August 12th on Amazon, available on Kindle and paperback formats.

About Rob Bates

Rob Bates is the award-winning News Director of JCK, a leading jewelry industry publication, and the critically acclaimed author of the Diamond District Mystery series. With over 30 years of experience covering the global gem and jewelry trade, Bates is widely recognized as one of the industry's most trusted voices. His reporting has shaped conversations on conflict diamonds, sustainability, and technological disruption, earning him more than a dozen editorial honors, including the GEM Award for Media Excellence and the American Gem Society's Triple Zero Award. As co-host of The Jewelry District podcast, he brings together leading thinkers from across the luxury and diamond worlds. Bates's Diamond District murder mystery novels blend insider knowledge with page-turning suspense, offering readers a rare look into the power dynamics, ethical tensions, and facades of the jewelry world. He lives in New York City.

