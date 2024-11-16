A Shot at Glory: 8 Mixologists Will Compete at Colossal's Bartending Showcase Judged By Jon Taffer

"The Bar Boss competition is more than a showcase of cocktail skills; it's a platform for making a significant impact in the lives of others." Post this

TED DANSON

Adding to the excitement, Colossal is also honored to partner with Ted Danson as the Motivator. This beloved Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor is known for his iconic role on Cheers. Danson's charm and charisma have made him a well-known and loved face in both television and film. His connection to the bartending world through Cheers not only resonates with fans but also brings nostalgia to the competition. Danson's presence will surely inspire competitors to showcase their creativity and flair as they strive for excellence in their cocktail creations.

FOLDS OF HONOR

"The Bar Boss competition is more than a showcase of cocktail skills; it's a platform for making a significant impact in the lives of others," said Mary Hagen, Colossal CEO.

This Colossal competition will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of military personnel and first responders who have been disabled or fallen. Since its founding, Folds of Honor has provided about 62,000 scholarships and worked to honor the sacrifices made by these brave individuals by ensuring that their families have access to educational opportunities and helping to secure a brighter future for their children. For more information, visit http://www.foldsofhonor.org.

SPONSORS

This year's competition is sponsored by industry leaders Hiatus Tequila and Owen's Craft Mixers.

Hiatus Tequila is an award-winning, artisanal tequila founded by Cuban-American Kristopher DeSoto and authentically crafted at La Cofradía, a family-owned distillery, in the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. Rooted in tradition and made with passion, every bottle of Hiatus is a testament to what tequila should be. It's a ground-to-glass story, taking up to 8 years for the agave to ripen in the field before reaching the glass, ensuring each sip tells the story of true tequila. The flavor and aroma is untampered with and pure — nothing added, nothing taken away.

Owen's Craft Mixers stands out in the beverage industry for its premium mixers, which are made with real ingredients and avoid artificial flavors and preservatives. Owen's is vegan, gluten-free, non-alcoholic, and made in the USA. Founders Josh Miller and Tyler Hollard insist on being stubborn about quality, creating a product that complements the finest spirits with a mixer of equal caliber.

Mark your calendars and gather your friends! The public will have the power to vote and determine which bartenders advance to the big time in Nashville. Aspiring Bar Bosses, get ready to rally your regulars!

For more information about the Bar Boss competition and to enter, please visit https://barboss.org/.

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Bar Boss, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

ABOUT FOOD & BEVERAGE MAGAZINE

For 25 years, Food & Beverage Magazine has been the trusted leader in foodservice and hospitality. Engaging over 14 million monthly readers, fbmagazine.com delivers authoritative industry news, trends, and insights that inform and inspire top decision-makers, including restaurant owners, chefs, and procurement directors. With a reputation built over decades, we connect brands to influential professionals, driving growth and showcasing innovations shaping the future of the industry.

