A Sign of Progress: Newark NJ's Lincoln Park Welcomes Community and Visitors with Vibrant New Wayfinding Sign

This iconic sign in our historic Lincoln Park serves as an entrance to Newark's rich history for everyone—residents, visitors, and guests alike. Positioned at this meaningful location, it reminds us that we're part of something bigger than ourselves. - Dr. Angela Garretson GNCVB's final board chair. Post this

Mayor Baraka joined Dr. Angela Garretson, GNCVB's final board chair, for the ceremony. Dr. Garretson, with full support of the GNCVB board, has been leading the bureau's transition since the January ordinance. Several cornerstone GNCVB supporters -- former board members and hotel property representatives, were also present for the commemorative sign unveiling. They included Mitch Nassiri -- DoubleTree Newark Airport, Daphne Hanna -- Holiday Inn Newark Airport, Jenny Hiraldo -- Courtyard by Marriott Newark Downtown, Katy Valdez -- SpringHill Suites, Diane Fox -- Home2Suites, and Melanie Santiago -- Newark Airport Marriott. All were honored to have Mayor Baraka join them for the special occasion, noting that the sign symbolizes progress and pride for their guests visiting Newark. Attendees also included environmental graphic designers, wayfinding consultants, fabricators, and curious onlookers.

"This iconic sign in our historic Lincoln Park serves as an entrance to Newark's rich history for everyone—residents, visitors, and guests alike," said Dr. Angela Garretson. "Positioned at this meaningful location, it reminds us that we're part of something bigger than ourselves. As the GNCVB closes this chapter, including the installation of this sign, Newark's hoteliers, businesses, and anchor institutions carry forward its legacy—continuing to embody the city's spirit of hospitality by warmly welcoming travelers from around the world and honoring the residents who make this historic city a vibrant home."

The installation was supported by a host of collaborators including Sant Electric's Eddie Santana, Ferrous Research's project coordinator Josh Knoblick, Dream Play Media CEO Igor Alves, State of New Jersey Travel & Tourism representative Bernice Harris, and Plusable representatives Carlos Ferreira and Isabelle Coelho-Marques. Additionally, GNCVB dissolution team members Sandra Baird and Louise Nichols attended alongside Isaiah Little, a previous GNCVB consultant. Little said he conceived the sign concept and coordinated with many individuals from the bureau. The sign's final installation phase was managed by the dissolution team in partnership with the project's environmental graphic designers, wayfinding consultants, electricians, and fabricators.

Several notables including Anthony Smith, Executive Director of the Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District and Executive Producer of the Lincoln Park Music Festival, attended the commemorative sign unveiling along with former GNVCB board member Kimberlee Williams. The honorary sign unveiling came just in time for the 20th anniversary of the Lincoln Park Music Festival, which kicks off Wednesday, July 23 with Gospel Night featuring Grammy-award winning artist John P. Kee. Drawing over 30,000 attendees across eight unforgettable days, the festival is one of the largest cultural events in the tri-state area. This year's celebration features Grammy-award-winning artists headlining each music night, as well as a robust closing weekend of indoor cultural experiences.

Lincoln Park, also known as "The Coast," holds profound historical significance for Newark and the broader region. During the early-to-mid 20th century, Lincoln Park emerged as Newark's premier entertainment district, home to numerous jazz clubs, theaters, and nightlife venues that attracted both residents and visitors from New York City. This vibrant area helped establish Newark as an important cultural center during the golden age of jazz. The district's transformation from a residential area to an entertainment center and now to a modern cultural district reflects broader patterns of urban change in American cities, making it a significant case study for understanding Newark's social and economic history. Today, it serves as an example of how historic neighborhoods can be reimagined and redeveloped while honoring their cultural heritage.

ABOUT THE GREATER NEWARK CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

The Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau (GNCVB), a nonprofit organization, served as the official destination marketing organization for the City of Newark, New Jersey. Funded by Newark hotels through a Tourism Improvement District, the GNCVB committed to creating economic growth and increased employment in Newark by marketing and developing the Greater Newark region as a year-round destination, increasing the number of overnight visitors staying at Newark hotels, increasing the length of the average overnight stay, and increasing per capita spending by hotel guests at Newark restaurants and attractions. GNCVB, established in July 2008, became the first Destination Marketing Organization in the state of New Jersey to establish a Tourism Improvement District in 2013. During GNCVB's tenure, hotel sales climbed dramatically, new hotels opened and Newark's visitation rates grew to over 1 million overnight guests annually.

Following the January 8, 2025 City Council ordinance, GNCVB operations are transitioning to the Newark Alliance as part of the city's strategic reorganization of tourism and economic development functions.

Media Contact

Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 646-872-2377, [email protected], https://www.eimpactconsulting.com

Delores Edwards, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 973-337-2028, [email protected], https://www.eimpactconsulting.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Impact Consulting Enterprises