A Sizable Majority of U.S. Consumers Are Open to Trying FoodTech Foods

The report also outlines the attitudes, behaviors, and demographics of consumers who are open to trying new FoodTech foods, as well as trial motivators, specific product benefits, the types of foods being sought, and the importance of larger agriculture and climate themes to those receptive to FoodTech foods.

FoodTech foods were defined in the study as foods made with emerging technologies, such as fermented plant-based proteins, foods grown in high-tech vertical farms, cultivated and slaughter-free meats, and fruits and vegetables made with CRISPR. A downloadable version of the report is available at https://ladder17.com/how-consumers-view-foodtech-foods.

"The study reveals that in order to win in FoodTech foods, products must deliver meaningful benefits to consumers, particularly around improved mental and physical performance, or improved flavor," said Megan Thomas, Ladder 17 Founder, and author of the report. "The data further shows that by linking these benefits to broader themes, like addressing climate change or supporting regenerative agriculture, brands stand to increase appeal with FoodTech consumers."

One additional finding in the report is the emergence of a consumer who is actively seeking new FoodTech foods to try, dubbed the "FoodTech Foodie," who represents 25% of participants in the recent study. This consumer stands to be an early adopter of new FoodTech foods and stands to build awareness of new foods with others, with 91% of FoodTech Foodies agreeing that when they find a new food that they like, they tell people about it.

"Gen Z and Millennial adults are driving increased interest in FoodTech Foods," said Ericca Dennehy, Senior Vice President at ACUPOLL Precision Research. "In fact, in the How Consumers View FoodTech Foods Study, we are seeing a sizable number of consumers actively seeking to try FoodTech Foods, due to both a desire for new food options and the technology itself. This stands to be a game changer in this space."

