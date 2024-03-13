A Solid Dosage Future Video Documentary Released by American Pharmaceutical Review, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Tablets & Capsules Magazines

Our goal in making this documentary was to showcase the tools, technologies and services being applied today to develop the solid dosage products of the future Post this

"While solid dosage products have been around for a long time, there are still advances being made to make these products safer, more efficacious, and available to a wider patient population. Our goal in making this documentary was to showcase the tools, technologies and services being applied today to develop the solid dosage products of the future," says Mike Auerbach, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharma Group.

"We are very excited to continue producing informative documentaries to explore current challenges and open up a dialogue with subject matter experts and key stakeholders on the future landscape of oral solid dosage products," says Jeanely Hunt, VP of Operations & Pharma Group Brand Leader. This collaborative effort between American Pharmaceutical Review, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Tablets & Capsules magazines underscores the commitment to providing industry pharmaceutical professionals with valuable insights into the future of solid dosage products.

We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and collaborators from the following organizations, whose contributions have made the launch of "A Solid Dosage Future" video documentary possible.

Michael Kopcha , Ph.D., Director of Pharmaceutical Quality, FDA

, Ph.D., Director of Pharmaceutical Quality, FDA Bikash Chatterjee , President and Chief Science Officer, Pharmatech Associates - A USP Company

, President and Chief Science Officer, Pharmatech Associates - A USP Company Mike Tobyn, Ph.D., Senior Scientific Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tom Selling, CEO, Adare Pharma Solutions

Michael Kallelis , CEO, Mikart

, CEO, Mikart Gus Labella , Director of Formulation Development, Mikart

, Director of Formulation Development, Mikart Sam Bejaoui , Director of Portfolio Services for Global OSD, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Director of Portfolio Services for Global OSD, Thermo Fisher Scientific James Hulvat , Ph.D., Director of Pharma Development Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Ph.D., Director of Pharma Development Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific Anil Kane, Ph.D., Global Head of Technical and Scientific Affairs, Pharma Services Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Krizia Karry , Ph.D., Head of Global Technical Marketing, Pharma Solutions, BASF

, Ph.D., Head of Global Technical Marketing, Pharma Solutions, BASF Dale Natoli , President of Natoli Engineering, Natoli

, President of Natoli Engineering, Natoli Robert Sedlock , Director of Natoli Scientific, Natoli

Their commitment to discussing the current and future landscape of oral solid dosage products demonstrates their dedication to the advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

The video documentary website is available at: http://www.americanpharmaceuticalreview.com/asoliddosagefuture

About American Pharmaceutical Review

American Pharmaceutical Review is the leading journal for business and technology in the pharmaceutical industry. Offering unbiased editorial on drug delivery, information technology, research & development, analytical development and control, equipment and facility manufacturing and regulatory affairs, American Pharmaceutical Review covers the latest trends and developments in the process of pharm/biopharm manufacturing. For more information, please visit http://www.americanpharmaceuticalreview.com.

About Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical Outsourcing is a publication journal dedicated to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical outsourcing and contract services. With regular coverage on contract manufacturing, contract research, contract packaging, formulation/development services, contract analytical testing, APIs, stability testing, clinical research and other areas, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing brings complete coverage of trends and issues in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.pharmoutsourcing.com.

About Tablets & Capsules

Tablets & Capsules is a trade print magazine providing practical information about the formulation, production, and packaging of solid dosage forms, including powders, gums, and films. Tablets & Capsules provides coverage on the materials, processes, and equipment used to make solid dosage forms; from R&D and product development to commercial manufacture and quality assurance, insight into what's new, troubleshooting advice, guidance on equipment/products, guidance on formulation, and insight into process improvements. For more information, please visit http://www.tabletscapsules.com.

About CompareNetworks, Inc.

CompareNetworks operates targeted, online, B2B marketplaces for professionals worldwide. Focused on providing detailed product information for niche markets, CompareNetworks integrates online marketplaces, email newsletters, award-winning video, whitepapers and editorial content to bring buyers and sellers together. With an extensive directory of millions of products and parts with complete specifications and thousands of product videos, CompareNetworks provides the most up-to-date B2B marketplaces on the Web. For more information, please visit http://www.comparenetworks.com.

