A Solid Dosage Future Video Documentary Released by American Pharmaceutical Review, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Tablets & Capsules Magazines

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Pharmaceutical Review, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Tablets & Capsules magazines are excited to announce the joint release of a new video documentary titled "A Solid Dosage Future", which is now available for viewing on all three platforms. This documentary takes a look at current challenges with solid dosage products and the future landscape for these products, which still account for the majority of pharmaceuticals made worldwide.
The market demand for solid oral drug products is anticipated to sustain its growth trajectory but despite its enduring popularity, the pharmaceutical sector faces various challenges in its pursuit of developing the next-generation tablet. "A Solid Dosage Future" aims to address critical issues such as patient centricity, solubility and bioavailability, and the conversion of parenteral products to solid dosage forms. The documentary provides an in-depth exploration of how organizations invested in the solid dosage format are actively working to ensure its viability well into the future.
"While solid dosage products have been around for a long time, there are still advances being made to make these products safer, more efficacious, and available to a wider patient population. Our goal in making this documentary was to showcase the tools, technologies and services being applied today to develop the solid dosage products of the future," says Mike Auerbach, Editor-in-Chief of the Pharma Group.
"We are very excited to continue producing informative documentaries to explore current challenges and open up a dialogue with subject matter experts and key stakeholders on the future landscape of oral solid dosage products," says Jeanely Hunt, VP of Operations & Pharma Group Brand Leader. This collaborative effort between American Pharmaceutical Review, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing, and Tablets & Capsules magazines underscores the commitment to providing industry pharmaceutical professionals with valuable insights into the future of solid dosage products.
- Michael Kopcha, Ph.D., Director of Pharmaceutical Quality, FDA
- Bikash Chatterjee, President and Chief Science Officer, Pharmatech Associates - A USP Company
- Mike Tobyn, Ph.D., Senior Scientific Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Tom Selling, CEO, Adare Pharma Solutions
- Michael Kallelis, CEO, Mikart
- Gus Labella, Director of Formulation Development, Mikart
- Sam Bejaoui, Director of Portfolio Services for Global OSD, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- James Hulvat, Ph.D., Director of Pharma Development Services, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Anil Kane, Ph.D., Global Head of Technical and Scientific Affairs, Pharma Services Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Krizia Karry, Ph.D., Head of Global Technical Marketing, Pharma Solutions, BASF
- Dale Natoli, President of Natoli Engineering, Natoli
- Robert Sedlock, Director of Natoli Scientific, Natoli
The video documentary website is available at: http://www.americanpharmaceuticalreview.com/asoliddosagefuture
About American Pharmaceutical Review
American Pharmaceutical Review is the leading journal for business and technology in the pharmaceutical industry. Offering unbiased editorial on drug delivery, information technology, research & development, analytical development and control, equipment and facility manufacturing and regulatory affairs, American Pharmaceutical Review covers the latest trends and developments in the process of pharm/biopharm manufacturing. For more information, please visit http://www.americanpharmaceuticalreview.com.
About Pharmaceutical Outsourcing
Pharmaceutical Outsourcing is a publication journal dedicated to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical outsourcing and contract services. With regular coverage on contract manufacturing, contract research, contract packaging, formulation/development services, contract analytical testing, APIs, stability testing, clinical research and other areas, Pharmaceutical Outsourcing brings complete coverage of trends and issues in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.pharmoutsourcing.com.
About Tablets & Capsules
Tablets & Capsules is a trade print magazine providing practical information about the formulation, production, and packaging of solid dosage forms, including powders, gums, and films. Tablets & Capsules provides coverage on the materials, processes, and equipment used to make solid dosage forms; from R&D and product development to commercial manufacture and quality assurance, insight into what's new, troubleshooting advice, guidance on equipment/products, guidance on formulation, and insight into process improvements. For more information, please visit http://www.tabletscapsules.com.
