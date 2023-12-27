A Spirit & Energy Focus Sets Medical Doctor Apart in the Weight Loss Industry

Dr. Lara M.D. believes that by addressing the root cause of negative energy accumulation with Shamanic Healing for Weight Loss, individuals can experience profound and lasting transformations in their overall well-being. Post this

Shamanic Healing for Weight Loss recognizes that weight issues are not solely physical, but often intertwined with emotional, spiritual, and energetic factors. Dr. Lara believes that by addressing the root cause of negative energy accumulation, individuals can experience profound and lasting transformations in their overall well-being.

Key Features of Shamanic Healing for Weight Loss:

"Beyond Holistic" Approach: Dr. Lara employs a variety of modalities beyond conventional weight loss approaches. This includes exploring the patient's emotional state, stress levels, and overall energy balance.

Shamanic Practices: Dr. Lara guides patients in releasing stagnant energy that may impede their weight loss efforts by integrating shamanic practices, such as energy clearing, shamanic journeying, tapping, and mindfulness techniques.

Personalized Wellness Plans: Recognizing that each individual is unique, Dr. Lara can tailor customized shamanic healing plans that combine nutritional guidance, gentle exercise routines, and shamanic practices to optimize weight loss and wellness.

Dr. Lara invites fellow healthcare professionals, patients, and media staff interested in exploring the transformative potential of Shamanic Weight Loss to a kick-off workshop on January 13 at 10 - noon at Fire + Stone Healing Center, 1217 Ewing Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756.

This workshop is for anyone beginning or in the midst of releasing stubborn weight. Participants will experience the cathartic power of the Shamanic Fire Ceremony, breathing techniques, and Lida Qigong tapping. By the end of the workshop, participants will be ready to embrace their journey with newfound vigor.

The fee for the workshop is $96. Register at https://fireandstonehealing.com/events/shamanic-weight-loss/.

The workshop draws upon Dr. Lara's extensive medical knowledge and decades of experience, seamlessly merging with his specialized training in shamanic healing. Dr. Lara recognizes that weight loss is a multifaceted journey that encompasses not only physical aspects but also emotional and spiritual dimensions. By addressing the interconnected aspects of mind, body, and spirit, Dr. Lara aims to inspire a paradigm shift in the approach to weight management.

Media Contact

Christina Bertsos, Dr. Cesar A. Lara M.D. Weight Loss & Wellness, 1 727-446-3021, [email protected], https://drlaraweightloss.com/

SOURCE Dr. Cesar A. Lara M.D. Weight Loss & Wellness