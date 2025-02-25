A Stargazers dream - new Starbed safari camp opens in Kenya's hidden north

Saruni Basecamp announces the opening of its new safari property in the Samburu region, featuring an open-air Starbed.
SAMBURU, Kenya and BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saruni Basecamp is delighted to announce the opening of safari lodge Basecamp Samburu in Kenya's hidden northern territory. Nestled in a serene valley in community-owned Kalama Conservancy with breathtaking views of the majestic Mt. Ololokwe, Basecamp Samburu immerses guests in the untamed beauty of this extraordinary arid region. The camp's location ensures that guests can fully appreciate the splendor of the Samburu ecosystem, where vast landscapes and clear skies stretch endlessly. What distinguishes Basecamp Samburu is its luxury open-air Starbed, featured alongside the five safari tents that make up this exclusive little camp. Additional activities in the Samburu region include a Warriors Academy authentic indigenous cultural experience with Samburu warriors, on-foot rhino trekking, late-night stargazing, dark-night Scorpion Safari, Samburu village visits, and Singing Wells dry season excursions, as well as daily safari game drives within either Kalama Conservancy or Samburu National Park. The new property Basecamp Samburu was designed by Norwegian architect Bull Arkitekter.
Jeremiah Mutisya, CEO of Saruni Basecamp commented on the launch of Basecamp Samburu:
"Our long-term tourism goal for Kenya has been to support and expand the development of community conservancies. We believe this is the key to protecting both wildlife and communities living in rural Kenya side-by-side. Kalama Conservancy is a partnership between Saruni Basecamp and the Samburu tribal landowners in this region. The building of Basecamp Samburu is a continued effort to celebrate the spectacular ecosystems across Kenya and to diversify the tourist guest experience by broadening the destinations they can add or include on their Kenyan safari itinerary. We are very excited about the building of the Starbeds – a new addition to our portfolio. We hope this will bring a new category of traveler to Samburu – honeymooners, adventurers and lovers of skygazing and tranquility."
ABOUT SARUNI BASECAMP
Saruni Basecamp, a collection of 13 luxury safari properties, is dedicated to protecting the most important wildlife ecosystems in East Africa through community conservancies. The company boasts a fully local Kenyan management team at corporate headquarters, and 90% rate of camp staff that is hired from local rural tribal communities near the camps. This "hire local" philosophy means that guests feel like they are walking in the shoes of a Maasai or Samburu warrior when they arrive at camp and partake in the myriad cultural activities and excursions available throughout the collection. Saruni Basecamp wants guests to have an immersive cultural and ecological experience that they can take back home with them.
Tourism is the vehicle through which Saruni Basecamp achieves long term sustainable conservation and human economic empowerment in the rural areas where it operates. The company is a proud member of The Long Run and ATTA, the African Travel & Tourism Foundation, and its properties have been awarded Gold and Silver-ratings for Eco-tourism operations by Eco-Tourism Kenya. For bookings, inquire at [email protected].
ABOUT BULL ARKITEKTER – DESIGN FIRM
Ingrid Bull is a Norwegian architect and interior architect. She first studied interior architecture at the University of Brighton in England, and after her studies worked at Snøhetta and Mellbye Arkitekter - both global architectural firms based in Oslo. In 2011, Ingrid opened her own boutique design firm, Bull Arkitekter, and has worked on a series of residential and commercial design projects in her native Norway and has done ongoing projects for hospitality firm Saruni Basecamp (formerly Basecamp Explorer), a conservation-focused collection of safari lodges in Kenya. Alongside projects in Norway and Kenya, Bull Arkitekter also has projects in France and Spain.
Bull Arkitekter won the Architectural Association of Kenya Award of Excellence of 2022 in best cultural category for her design of the Enjoolata Education Center, housed at Basecamp Masai Mara. Current projects for Saruni Basecamp include Basecamp Samburu, and ongoing projects include the Wildlife Tourism College of Masai Mara, a refurbishment of the Enjoolata Education Center and Dining Reception at Basecamp Masai Mara, Kenya.
