A Stargazers dream - new Starbed safari camp opens in Kenya's hidden north

"Our long-term tourism goal for Kenya has been to support and expand the development of community conservancies. We believe this is the key to protecting both wildlife and communities living in rural Kenya side-by-side. Kalama Conservancy is a partnership between Saruni Basecamp and the Samburu tribal landowners in this region. The building of Basecamp Samburu is a continued effort to celebrate the spectacular ecosystems across Kenya and to diversify the tourist guest experience by broadening the destinations they can add or include on their Kenyan safari itinerary. We are very excited about the building of the Starbeds – a new addition to our portfolio. We hope this will bring a new category of traveler to Samburu – honeymooners, adventurers and lovers of skygazing and tranquility."

ABOUT SARUNI BASECAMP

Saruni Basecamp, a collection of 13 luxury safari properties, is dedicated to protecting the most important wildlife ecosystems in East Africa through community conservancies. The company boasts a fully local Kenyan management team at corporate headquarters, and 90% rate of camp staff that is hired from local rural tribal communities near the camps. This "hire local" philosophy means that guests feel like they are walking in the shoes of a Maasai or Samburu warrior when they arrive at camp and partake in the myriad cultural activities and excursions available throughout the collection. Saruni Basecamp wants guests to have an immersive cultural and ecological experience that they can take back home with them.

Tourism is the vehicle through which Saruni Basecamp achieves long term sustainable conservation and human economic empowerment in the rural areas where it operates. The company is a proud member of The Long Run and ATTA, the African Travel & Tourism Foundation, and its properties have been awarded Gold and Silver-ratings for Eco-tourism operations by Eco-Tourism Kenya. For bookings, inquire at [email protected].

ABOUT BULL ARKITEKTER – DESIGN FIRM

Ingrid Bull is a Norwegian architect and interior architect. She first studied interior architecture at the University of Brighton in England, and after her studies worked at Snøhetta and Mellbye Arkitekter - both global architectural firms based in Oslo. In 2011, Ingrid opened her own boutique design firm, Bull Arkitekter, and has worked on a series of residential and commercial design projects in her native Norway and has done ongoing projects for hospitality firm Saruni Basecamp (formerly Basecamp Explorer), a conservation-focused collection of safari lodges in Kenya. Alongside projects in Norway and Kenya, Bull Arkitekter also has projects in France and Spain.

Bull Arkitekter won the Architectural Association of Kenya Award of Excellence of 2022 in best cultural category for her design of the Enjoolata Education Center, housed at Basecamp Masai Mara. Current projects for Saruni Basecamp include Basecamp Samburu, and ongoing projects include the Wildlife Tourism College of Masai Mara, a refurbishment of the Enjoolata Education Center and Dining Reception at Basecamp Masai Mara, Kenya.

