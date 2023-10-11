A Step-by-Step Approach to EHR eSource in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

"EHR eSource represents a revolutionary advancement for clinical trial stakeholders," said Cal Collins, OpenClinica CEO. Tweet this

However, change is hard, especially at scale. Challenges persist around change management, regulatory compliance, trial complexity, data quality and technology implementation. Leading sponsors are adopting a strategic, step-by-step approach that minimizes disruption and risk while maximizing a positive return right from the start.

"EHR eSource represents a revolutionary advancement for clinical trial stakeholders," said Cal Collins, OpenClinica CEO. "Its significance goes beyond its functionalities; it lies in its innovative approach. New interoperability standards enable a reusable, contemporary framework, resulting in a substantial reduction in both the time and cost of implementation. Contrary to common perceptions, initiating this technology is far more straightforward than one might imagine."

Join this webinar to learn how to get started with a focus on early wins to realize long-term success with EHR eSource and real-world data across traditional, decentralized, virtual and digital-first clinical trials.

Join experts from OpenClinica, Cal Collins, Co-founder and CEO; and Ben Baumann, Co-founder and COO, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit A Step-by-Step Approach to EHR eSource in Clinical Trials.

