A Story Of Survival From The Wuhan Virus And Comfort In Faith

Xulon Press presents one man's experience with God when he was otherwise alone.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Pete Halo shares his testimony of spiritual guidance while combating the Wuhan virus in Rider On The Pale Horse: My 70 Days In Coma($25.49, paperback, 9798868512650; $37.99, hard cover, 9798868512667; $9.99, e-book, 9798868512674.
In early 2021, Halo contracted the Wuhan virus, was hospitalized, and eventually spent 70 days in a coma. Mostly isolated, he was unable to communicate all of his thoughts and feelings during his illness to another person but, following the Lord's prompting, he has recorded his experience in writing and can now share it with his readers.
"I believe it's a religious and medical account of the struggles from Wuhan virus. I survived, but many didn't," said Halo.
Pete Halo spent his successful career on Wall Street, retiring at the age of 52 as managing director of Bear Stearns. He was educated at Westchester Conservatory and the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.
