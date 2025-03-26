A Story Of Survival From The Wuhan Virus And Comfort In Faith

"I believe it's a religious and medical account of the struggles from Wuhan virus. I survived, but many didn't" Post this

"I believe it's a religious and medical account of the struggles from Wuhan virus. I survived, but many didn't," said Halo.

Pete Halo spent his successful career on Wall Street, retiring at the age of 52 as managing director of Bear Stearns. He was educated at Westchester Conservatory and the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Rider On The Pale Horse is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

