A Storybook LA Home: Owners Spent 60 Years Collecting Treasures From Around the World To Create a One-of-a-Kind Home

Located in Pacific Palisades, the 1930 home combines the classic storybook style with elements of Spanish, Art Deco, and Old World farmhouse styles. The current owners have spent the last 60 years sourcing one-of-a-kind materials from all over the globe to create this truly special home.

Wood features heavily, with striking exposed beam ceilings, hardwood floors, and a vaulted ceiling made from reclaimed wood from a Los Olivos farm. Many of the home's doors were sourced from the Los Angeles Athletic Club, while the bar in the dining room and primary bedroom headboard were crafted from pieces obtained from the Hearst collection and originally displayed in Louis XIV-era French palaces. A gorgeous wrought-iron staircase leads to a charming loft with secret rooms. Striking tilework and fixtures, plus leaded-glass windows, mark the formal dining room. The kitchen features a classic O'Keefe & Merrit oven, copper-clad corners, and beautiful archways. The spectacular entry includes a turret with stained glass.

The 4,234-square-foot home includes three bedrooms: a spacious primary suite with ample closets, vaulted ceilings, a built-in vanity, and an Art Deco-inspired bathroom, plus two other bedrooms with unique styles. One features cathedral-like windows and custom closets with a built-in desk, while the other boasts a seating area and a lofted sleeping space accessible by an oak-beam staircase. An additional bathroom also sports an Art Deco style with a pink-and-green theme, which connects to the cozy family room.

A fence made from railroad tires surrounds the expansive backyard, which includes a deck, multiple lounge areas, a "casita" created from reclaimed produce crates and beams, a shed, and a garden. A garden fountain features a gorgeous piece by local sculptor Carl Gillberg. Perfect for an artist, the home includes a darkroom, a workshop, and a storage room underneath the dining room. A basement (rare in Los Angeles) and a carport with a garage door complete the home.

Pacific Palisades is a secluded neighborhood on LA's Westside, consisting of a strip of prime surf beach known as "Pali" and the rolling hills above it. Besides the beach, options for entertainment include the Temescal Canyon Gateway Park and the Getty Villa. Founded by Methodists in the 1920s, Pali became a refuge for Jews fleeing World War II, earning it the nickname "Weimar by the Sea." A close-knit community with a small-town feel, it is rarely visited by tourists and has, in more recent history, become a haven for celebrities. Some of the home's neighbors include Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dennis Quaid.

