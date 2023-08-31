A Swing of Gratitude: FoodPRO raises over $20,000 for Frederick County charities

"We have been a trusted community partner in Frederick County for nearly 90 years," said FoodPRO President Scott Brunk. "This is our home. We love Frederick County and want to do our part to support our community that has supported us all these years." Tweet this

"We have been a trusted community partner in Frederick County for nearly 90 years," said FoodPRO President Scott Brunk. "This is our home. We love Frederick County and want to do our part to support our community that has supported us all these years."

The golf outing raised a combined $21,390 for The Community Foundation of Frederick County. The total includes $15,000 raised from the event, $1,390 raised through a 50/50 raffle and a significant donation of $5,000 from FoodPRO customer and local taco restaurant, Big Papi's.

"Corporate partners like FoodPRO play a crucial role in helping The Community Foundation of Frederick County achieve our mission of empowering people to support the causes they care about, reminding us that together, we can create positive change in our community," said Linda S. Thane Morgan, a trustee of the Community Foundation of Frederick County.

Brunk presented Morgan with an oversized check on behalf of the company's charitable fund, The FoodPRO CORP Fund, for the $20,000 raised directly from the golf outing. Brunk also thanked Big Papi's for their contribution of $5,000 toward the total donation.

"This is what it means to be from Frederick County," Brunk said. "It means coming together as friends and neighbors to give back and to help make a real difference in our community."

FoodPRO is an employee-owned wholesale restaurant supplier and food service distribution company, headquartered in Frederick County since its founding in 1935 and serving a multi-state region. The company established the FoodPRO CORP Fund as a vehicle to provide grants to nonprofit organizations supporting projects such as food banks, weekend food programs for food-insecure low-income school-aged children and low-income senior homeowners.

