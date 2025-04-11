A talented ESL Teacher Showcases Research at International Conference in Prague

Volha Hurskaya presented her research on using mobile learning applications in English language teaching at the 7th International Scientific and Practical Conference "Concepts for the Development of Society's Scientific Potential" in Prague, Czech Republic. Her work was published in the peer-reviewed Scientific Collection «InterConf+» and is indexed in major academic databases.

PRAGUE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volha Hurskaya, a respected ESL instructor, TESOL member, and winner of the United Talents Awards 2024, participated in the 7th International Scientific and Practical Conference "Concepts for the Development of Society's Scientific Potential," held on March 19–20, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic.

At the conference, Ms. Hurskaya presented her research article, "The Effectiveness of Mobile Learning Apps in Teaching English as a Foreign Language," which focused on evaluating the role of mobile applications in improving language acquisition among non-native English learners. Her work reflects ongoing developments in the use of digital technologies to support educational processes and is part of her broader contributions to English language teaching.

The conference, organized under the auspices of the Scientific Publishing Center "InterConf," is a premier platform for interdisciplinary academic exchange. It brought together renowned researchers, university professors, and industry practitioners from over 20 countries, including the United States, Japan, Poland, Belgium, and Kazakhstan.

The conference proceedings were peer-reviewed by an international editorial board comprising distinguished scholars with doctoral degrees in engineering, pedagogy, law, medicine, sociology, economics, and public administration. Esteemed institutions like the University of Economics (Czech Republic), Riga Stradiņš University (Latvia), Baku State University (Azerbaijan), and the University of Florida (USA) were among the participants.

The publication is indexed in major international academic databases, including Index Copernicus, Google Scholar, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, and OpenAIRE, ensuring broad visibility within the global research community.

The InterConf conference series, now in its seventh successful year, has become a hallmark of excellence. It showcases groundbreaking work across various disciplines and reflects the growing global importance of interdisciplinary collaboration.

The full proceedings are available for open access here: InterConf Publication.

Media Contact

Maxim Bavarov, Lumora Space, 1 6193990809, [email protected]

SOURCE Volha Hurskaya