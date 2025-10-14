"A Taste of Africa" Premieres, Blending Hunting, Cuisine, and Conservation in South Africa

Adventure meets cuisine as Chef Bri hunts, cooks, and connects with South Africa, highlighting wildlife, culture, and conservation.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Taste of Africa, a groundbreaking new docuseries hosted by chef, hunter, and conservationist Bri Coelho, is set to premiere on streaming platforms, offering audiences a rare and authentic journey into the heart of South Africa's Northern Cape Province.

Filmed at Rockwood Conservation, home to more than 450 endangered white rhinos, the three-episode series follows Bri as she explores the intersection of hunting, cooking, and conservation. Guided by Rockwood owners Wicus and Yvette Diedericks, Bri participates in ethical hunts for kudu, springbok, and blesbok before transforming her harvests into traditional South African dishes alongside Chef Christopher Dipone and the Rockwood family.

"This journey was unlike anything I've ever experienced. Walking among the rhinos at Rockwood, hunting ethically alongside trusted friends, and then sharing meals rooted in South African tradition was deeply moving. My hope is that A Taste of Africa shows how food, wildlife, and community are all connected, and how conservation can be part of everyday life," said host Bri.

Beyond the kitchen, A Taste of Africa highlights Rockwood's mission to protect white rhinos from poaching and showcases the bonds between community, culture, and wildlife. Bri donates her harvests to local schools, underscoring the series' themes of sustainability and giving back.

"From the start, our goal was to create a series that would honor the land, the people, and the wildlife of South Africa," said Fernando Coelho, Producer. "A Taste of Africa is more than hunting and cooking. It's about the stories shared at the table, the traditions that shape a culture, and the urgent need to protect endangered species. None of this would have been possible without the support of Rockwood Conservation, our partners, and our incredible sponsors."

"Opening our doors to this project was a way to show the world what we do every day at Rockwood, protecting rhinos and sharing the heritage of South Africa," said Wicus Diedericks, Rockwood Conservation. "We are proud that A Taste of Africa captures not only the beauty of the wildlife but also the strength of the community working to protect it."

The production team also thanks Brian Jonas for his hard work, Game Trackers Safari, and the entire staff of Rockwood Conservation for their invaluable contributions to the project.

A Taste of Africa was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors:

Federal Ammunition, Geissele Automatics, EOTECH, Huxwrx, Courteney Footwear, Spartan Precision, SOG, Walker's, Mission First, Pro-Shot, Andy's Leather, and Norton & Hodges.

A Taste of Africa is coming to Amazon Prime, Tubi, Xumo, and available now streaming free on MakeReady.tv

About Rockwood Conservation

Rockwood Conservation, located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, is one of the largest private rhino conservancies in the world, dedicated to the protection and breeding of white rhinos. The Conservancy is home to over 450 rhinos and a team committed to safeguarding the species for future generations.

About High Proof Media Company

High Proof Media is a video production company based in Columbia, South Carolina. We specialize in documentaries as well as high-end commercial productions.

Media Contact

Fernando Coelho, High Proof Media Company, 1 2527676746, [email protected], www.highproofmediacompany.com

SOURCE High Proof Media Company