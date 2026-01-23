A Taste of Geneva: The Woodward x Hotel Jerome x Chateau Angelus Comes to Aspen This February

A two-night culinary experience featuring MICHELIN-starred cuisine and Château Angelus wines, February 11 and 12

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, welcomes the culinary sensibility of one of Europe's most celebrated kitchens to the heart of the Rockies with A Taste of Geneva, an exclusive two-night culinary experience created in collaboration with The Woodward, Auberge Collection, and Château Angelus. Taking place on February 11 and 12, 2026, in the Prospect dining room, the limited-seating dinners unite MICHELIN-starred cuisine and storied Saint-Émilion wines through a shared commitment to craftsmanship, culture, and personal hospitality.

For two immersive evenings, acclaimed Chef Olivier Jean and Pastry Chef Titouan Claudet travel from the Three-MICHELEN key property, The Woodward in Geneva to Aspen's most legendary hotel, offering guests, in partnership with Yves de Launay, EVP Americas at Château Angelus and a venerated name in luxury, a rare opportunity to experience the culinary philosophy that has helped position Geneva as one of Europe's leading dining capitals. The Bastion Collection owns the property, and curates the epicurean destination at The Woodward, where Chef Jean and Chef Claudet lead the culinary vision across epicurean destinations, including Le Jardinier and L'Atelier Robuchon, Geneva's only Two-MICHELIN-starred restaurants, alongside Bar 37. Since 2019, The Bastion Collection has earned ten MICHELIN stars globally and has helped shape some of the most celebrated dining destinations in Europe and the United States.

Hosted within Hotel Jerome's Prospect, the MICHELIN-Recommended restaurant known for bold, seasonal flavors rooted in local ingredients, the experience promises to unfold as an intimate living masterclass. Prospect's ingredient-led approach and connection to the region's seasonal rhythm provide a fitting backdrop as the three architects of the evening guide guests through conversation and discovery, tracing the lineage, terroir, and philosophy behind each course and wine pairing throughout the night. The experience begins with a champagne and canapés reception, followed by a seated five-course seasonal dinner thoughtfully matched to wines from Château Angelus, one of the oldest and most revered estates to sit within Saint Émilion's medieval walls. The culinary journey, framed by Prospect's fresh perspective on mountain décor, is further elevated by custom artwork from renowned photographer David Yarrow that echoes the spirit of the Rockies.

The evening's menu is an enthralling progression of fish, beef, cheese, pre dessert, and dessert courses, accompanied by a curated selection of vintages of Château Angelus including the 2015 and 2014 served in magnum, the 2014 and 2019 of the estate's esteemed second wine, Carillon d'Angelus and a final cheese pairing of Château Angelus 2008 on February 11 and Château Angelus 2007 on February 12. Zalto glassware, bearing custom Château Angelus tags around the stem, and menus housed in the estate's signature presentation folders, add to the sense of ceremony.

With one seating per night and just 60 guests each evening, A Taste of Geneva offers an intentionally intimate setting where culinary artistry and winemaking heritage meet in dialogue. Elevating the experience, each course will be exquisitely paired with wines from Château Angelus, presented by the estate's EVP Americas, Yves de Launay, who will guide guests through the estate's storied heritage, terroir, and winemaking philosophy. Tickets are priced at $595 per person, all-inclusive, and are available exclusively via Resy.

"This collaboration brings together two Auberge Collection icons in a way that feels both thoughtful and deeply personal," says Stéphane Lacroix, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection. "Prospect has always been a place for storytelling through food, and welcoming the chefs of The Woodward and Château Angelus into our dining room creates a rare opportunity for guests to engage directly with the craft and culture behind each institution."

Event Details

Dates: February 11 and 12, 2026

Reception: 6:30 p.m.

Seated Dinner: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Prospect at Hotel Jerome

Pricing: $595 per person, inclusive

Reservations: Available via Resy

Seating: One seating per night, 60 guests per evening

About The Woodward, Auberge Collection

The Woodward is a three MICHELIN Key luxury hotel set on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering a refined home away from home for discerning travelers. Housed within a restored 1901 Belle Époque building, the all-suite hotel features 26 suites, three gourmet restaurants, including Geneva's only two MICHELIN star L'Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier, Bar 37, Le Comptoir Woodward, and a Guerlain Spa with expansive wellness facilities.

About The Bastion Collection

The Bastion Collection, a subsidiary of Crest Investment Company, is an internationally renowned restaurant group recognized for its distinctive culinary concepts and global leadership in Michelin accolades, boasting 10 Michelin Stars and 3 Michelin Keys since 2019. Dedicated to epicurean excellence and innovation, the group is led by seasoned operations leaders and award-winning chefs who have developed and operated acclaimed restaurants in New York, Miami, Houston, and Geneva. Its portfolio includes L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami and Geneva—the only two-Michelin-starred restaurants in each city—Le Jardinier in Miami and at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (both Michelin-starred), as well as additional Le Jardinier locations in Geneva and New York. Other concepts include Seia and The Café by Bastion in Miami; Bar Bastion and Sereine in New York; Tavola, Café Leonelli, Soleil, Moon, and catering platform Bastion Events in Houston; and in Geneva, The Woodward Hotel (Three Michelin Keys), Bar 37, and Le Comptoir Woodward. For more information, visit www.thebastioncollection.com. Follow on social media: @thebastioncollection.

About Château Angelus

In the Saint Émilion countryside, just beyond the western gates of the fortified village, at the foot of the slope, lies the time-honored Château Angelus. Since 1782, generations of the de Boüard de Laforest family have built a legacy founded on precision and exceptional terroir. Angelus today is led by Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal, the third woman in its 250-year history to preside over the estate, having been passed the baton by her father, Hubert de Boüard de Laforest, in 2012 after more than thirty years at the helm. Under de Boüard-Rivoal's leadership, and with support from her father, Château Angelus is forging a path that embraces innovation as much as tradition, with a portfolio that now includes a hospitality arm, centered around the Logis de la Cadène in Saint-Émilion and the Two-Michelin-starred L'Observatoire de Gabriel in Bordeaux.

For more information, please visit www.angelus.com or connect with Château Angelus on Instagram @chateauangelus.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; MICHELIN Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

For more information: auberge.com/hotel-jerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

