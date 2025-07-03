A Taste of Two Jerseys: Visit South Jersey's Auburn Road Vineyard Owners to Visit Isle of Jersey for International Wine and Tourism Exchange

"This journey is a celebration of shared heritage and a reminder that local wine has the power to foster global friendships," Post this

The trip will feature a tour of La Mare Wine Estate on July 10, and planned a special "Taste of Two Jerseys" event—a shared wine tasting featuring selections from both Auburn Road and La Mare, followed by a traditional English Afternoon Tea on the estate grounds.

Julianne and Scott plan to chronicle their travels on social media, offering Auburn Road's followers—and the broader South Jersey wine community—a behind-the-scenes look at their cultural exchange. Their content will also be shared by Visit South Jersey to amplify the global connection between the regions.

"We've always believed that wine is about more than what's in the glass—it's about the stories, the people, and the places behind it," said Scott Donnini, co-owner of Auburn Road Vineyards & Winery. "This trip to the Isle of Jersey is a chance to connect across continents through a shared passion for wine and hospitality. We're excited to see where this friendship with La Mare and Visit Jersey could lead—and how it might open the door to new cultural and tourism collaborations for both of our 'Jerseys'."

Beyond meeting their new friends at La Mare, the Donninis hope to explore future collaborations—such as co-hosted virtual wine tastings, importing La Mare's gourmet chocolate for Auburn Road pairings, and establishing deeper ties between Visit Jersey and Visit South Jersey. One of the broader goals of the trip is to lay the foundation for an official "sister destination" relationship between the two tourism organizations—creating a lasting partnership that celebrates their shared name, mutual values, and complementary visitor experiences.

"This journey is a celebration of shared heritage and a reminder that local wine has the power to foster global friendships," said Michael P. Snyder, Director of Operations at Visit South Jersey. "We're excited to see how Auburn Road's relationship with La Mare and Visit Jersey may grow into something truly special for both regions' tourism and wine communities. The prospect of forming a sister destination partnership is a meaningful way to connect two places with so much in common—in name and by spirit."

Visit South Jersey sees this cultural connection as an opportunity to highlight the region's vibrant wine industry and to further establish South Jersey as a destination for international agrotourism partnerships.

Media Contact

Michael Snyder, Visit South Jersey, 1 6092200283, [email protected], www.visitsouthjersey.com

SOURCE Visit South Jersey