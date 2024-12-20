A Thrilling Conclusion to 'Face of Horror' with $2.4 Million Raised Benefiting Starlight Children's Foundation and Elvia's People's Choice Victory

"We are grateful to Colossal and DTCare for partnering with Starlight to help deliver happiness to hospitalized kids across the country." –CEO of Starlight, Adam Garone Post this

Throughout the competition, horror fans nationwide supported one another by voting for their favorite competitors, sharing their love of the genre, and, most importantly, raising funds for Starlight Children's Foundation. With this year's total of $2.4 million raised, the Face of Horror competition has once again shown the incredible power of the horror community to make a positive impact.

In the end, it was Elvia, the passionate horror fan and aspiring director, who captured the hearts of the audience and secured her spot as the winner of the 2024 Face of Horror. Elvia's deep love for the genre, her personal story, and her connection to the horror community made her an instant favorite. She shared her journey of discovering horror films with her mother and how creating home horror movies with her siblings as a child sparked her dream of becoming a director.

Elvia's victory is not just a personal accomplishment but a reflection of the tremendous support she gained from the horror community. People supported her not only because of her love for the genre but also because of the way she embodied the spirit of creativity and passion that makes horror so special. Elvia's win also underscores the importance of community involvement in a cause greater than the competition itself. She will experience a ghostly photoshoot with Kane Hodder and a paranormal investigation with the man behind the mask.

In her winning moment, Elvia shared her excitement and gratitude with her supporters: "The darkness has always captivated me, but today, the light shines brighter than ever. Thank you to everyone who voted and to the Face of Horror competition for giving me the chance to make my horror dreams come true."

Colossal is thrilled to soon announce the talented artists featured in this year's Director's Cut! After reviewing hundreds of spine-chilling screen tests, Craig Singer has selected four rising stars to appear in his upcoming film, TAT.

This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for these four talented individuals, and we can't wait to see where this incredible opportunity leads them next! Stay tuned for more details—you won't want to miss what's coming.

in the world of horror, the most terrifying things can sometimes have the most heartwarming impact.

Colossal would also like to thank their incredible sponsors:

1. Overseeing the Ghostbusters media franchise, Ghost Corps generously contributed a VIP tour of their headquarters, a meet and greet with director Jason Reitman, and photo opp with the iconic Ecto-1.

2. In the 2024 competition, one unlucky competitor received a private screening of the long-awaited sequel to the classic Beetlejuice. Warner Bros. Pictures has made our millennium with this ghastly experience. It's showtime!

