A Time-Traveling Saga of Family, Courage, and the Civil War

Author Donna Phillips weaves a tale of a modern-day girl and the historical lessons of equality
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many readers may dream of rewriting their pasts or history, a desire captured in Donna F. Phillips' new book, "Canaan's Legacy."
Set in the present time, readers meet the main character, Carrie, a 26-year-old woman living in the city. During her visit to her family's historic home, Carrie soon discovers a letter from her ancestors from the Civil War and an old gold locket. Nerved by the resemblance she shared with her great-grandmother, Carrie was eager to return to the city until a foggy drive back resulted in her swerving from a deer, crashing her head against the steering wheel, and waking up to the Civil War period.
"From the battles between right and wrong on both sides of the conflict, Carrie wakes up and delves straight into a rich part of the American history," Phillips said. "I wanted my readers to be immersed in this era's rich tapestry, experiencing the sights, sounds, and emotions of a nation torn apart from the perspective of a current-day citizen."
As Carrie strives to find her way back to her own time, she soon uncovers hidden family secrets, forcing her at an early age to deal with these atrocities and highlighting the significance of racial injustice, both from the past and in the present.
"I wanted to use Carrie as a reflection to my readers." Phillips said, "Allowing to see themselves in her, as she is faced with the difficult decision of standing up for what is right. Color makes no difference and human nature and love persist."
About the author
Donna Phillips has had various interests and experiences in her life that add to the creative world in this novel. She is a mother to two beautiful daughters and two granddaughters. When she isn't writing, she is making fascinators for Kentucky Derby attendees, as she currently resides in Louisville, KY. To learn more, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843167-canaans-legacy.
