A Time-Traveling Saga of Family, Courage, and the Civil War

"From the battles between right and wrong on both sides of the conflict, Carrie wakes up and delves straight into a rich part of the American history," Phillips said. "I wanted my readers to be immersed in this era's rich tapestry, experiencing the sights, sounds, and emotions of a nation torn apart from the perspective of a current-day citizen."

As Carrie strives to find her way back to her own time, she soon uncovers hidden family secrets, forcing her at an early age to deal with these atrocities and highlighting the significance of racial injustice, both from the past and in the present.

"I wanted to use Carrie as a reflection to my readers." Phillips said, "Allowing to see themselves in her, as she is faced with the difficult decision of standing up for what is right. Color makes no difference and human nature and love persist."

"Canaan's Legacy"

By Donna F. Phillips

ISBN: 9781489744067 (softcover); 9781489744050 (hardcover); 9781489744098 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Donna Phillips has had various interests and experiences in her life that add to the creative world in this novel. She is a mother to two beautiful daughters and two granddaughters. When she isn't writing, she is making fascinators for Kentucky Derby attendees, as she currently resides in Louisville, KY. To learn more, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843167-canaans-legacy.

