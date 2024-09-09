A Very Special Milestone: GBS Industry Greats Come Together to Create the Industry Standards

SSON Research & Analytics and Inixia are proud to announce the formation of the first GBS Standards Committee. This groundbreaking initiative aims to document and establish industry standards that will accelerate the power and maturity of GBS operations worldwide...

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Business Services (GBS) industry has reached a pivotal moment in its evolution. In recognition of this significant milestone, SSON Research & Analytics and Inixia are proud to announce the formation of the first GBS Standards Committee. This groundbreaking initiative aims to document and establish industry standards that will accelerate the power and maturity of GBS operations worldwide.

The GBS Standards Committee, also known as the Alliance for Professional Excellence in GBS (APEX GBS), is co-founded by esteemed industry leaders Filippo Passerini and Tony Saldanha, founders of Inixia LLC, and Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics. The committee includes a distinguished group of GBS pioneers and experts who will spearhead the development of these standards. The committee members are:

Standards Committee Members:

Ajay Anand , SVP, Global Services, Johnson & Johnson

, SVP, Global Services, Johnson & Johnson Mattijs Backx , Head of Transformation, McDonald's

, Head of Transformation, McDonald's Angela Mangiapane , President, Mars Global Services

, President, Mars Global Services Dr. Sumit Mitra , CEO, Tesco Business Solutions

, CEO, Tesco Business Solutions Filippo Passerini , President, Inixia

, President, Inixia Steve Rudderham , Global Leader, Carrier Business Services

, Global Leader, Carrier Business Services Dr. Turan Sahin , CEO, Allianz Services

, CEO, Tony Saldanha , CEO, Inixia

, CEO, Inixia Robert Weltevreden , GBS Industry Expert

Advisors:

David Cohen , Inixia

, Inixia Christine Dauenhauer , Inixia

, Inixia Kip Fanta , Inixia

, Inixia Barbara Hodge , Global Editor, SSON Research & Analytics

, Global Editor, SSON Research & Analytics Richard Lancaster , Inixia

, Inixia Naomi Secor , Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics

Why Create the GBS Standards Now?

GBS organizational constructs and models have existed in various forms for over four decades. This evolution mirrors the journey of other industry practices where pioneering experts initially developed their own best practices, followed by the establishment of industry standards as scale, interchangeability, and complex value streams became priorities.

The GBS industry, valued at approximately $120 billion and growing at a 17% CAGR, has reached a tipping point in size. There is a pressing need for interchangeable design elements and common definitions, especially in the face of digital transformation and the rapid pace of technological advancements. The introduction of standards will provide a repeatable model, transforming anecdotal success stories into broadly applicable best practices.

Purpose, Vision, and Impact

The APEX GBS Committee aims to drive the future of Shared Services Organizations (SSO) and GBS operations by creating innovative models that lead the industry towards transformative change and growth. The committee will cultivate an ecosystem of continuous learning, innovation, quality, and growth, enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the SSO & GBS industry. It will support compliance, provide certification, and offer guidance to companies and leaders in implementing proven professional SSO & GBS practices.

Specific Outcomes

The committee will:

Set standards for best-in-class operating models, practices, and terminology.

Capture the evolution, issues, and opportunities of GBS/Shared Services Organizations (SSO)/Global Capability Centers (GCC).

Share a comprehensive body of knowledge, standards, and discussions pertaining to SSO & GBS.

SSON Research & Analytics will host a panel with committee members during the SSOW London conference on 14-16 October, 2024. For more information about the event, visit SSOW London.

About SSON Research & Analytics and Inixia

SSON Research & Analytics is the global data analytics hub of the SSON. We empower subscribers with unparalleled access to comprehensive benchmarking data, location intelligence, technology insights, GBS Advisory Services, and the latest research and trends. Our self-service data tools enable users to continuously optimize shared services and global business services strategy, operations, and transformation.

Inixia provides training, certification and advisory services in global business services and technology. It is composed of senior executives and industry founders in shared services bound together with the aim of professionalizing industry practices.

