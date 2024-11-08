'A Very Violetto Holiday' Premieres with Feast of Seven Dishes and Some of Which Are Fishes

"Each dish tells a story rooted and inspired by Italian holiday traditions, told through our perspective at Violetto," shares Executive Chef and Culinary Director at Alila Napa Valley. Post this

From November 15–30, and in the spirit of giving, Violetto and Alila Napa Valley are partnering to support the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health. Guests can join the cause by purchasing the Violetto cocktail, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation, or by bringing canned goods or making a monetary donation. Alila Napa Valley will match all contributions, and two generous donors will be entered into a raffle to win brunch or lunch for two.

"Gathering together over a special meal is such an integral part of the season, and we can't wait to welcome guests to our 'Very Violetto Holidays' events," said Violetto General Manager Zachary Dortenzio. "We want to capture the warmth and magic of the holidays, and part of that is honoring the true spirit of the season by giving back to our local community. We're honored to support the Saint Helena Hospital Foundation this year."

On Saturday, December 12, 'A Very Violetto Holiday' officially launches with an afternoon of Salvia Social Sessions from 2 to 6 p.m. at the enchanting Salvia Terrace, featuring live DJ sets, and bites and sips. Inspired by Italian street food, the menu offers festive eats like Pumpkin Arancini with Parmesan Espuma, and Sage Canederli Bread Dumplings with Confit Duck. Festive drinks include Vin Brûlé (Italian spiced mulled wine), Hot Buttered Rum, and wines from seven of the founding vintners in Napa Valley.

From December 17-24, guests can indulge in a 'Feast of Seven Dishes and Some of Which Are Fishes,' a luxurious take on the traditional Italian holiday tradition over seven nights. Each evening, a new dish debuts, culminating in a grand finale on December 24. This final menu showcases all featured dishes, including Sacramento Delta Sturgeon and Caviar, Dungeness Crab Coddled Egg, and Santa Barbara Sea Urchin Pasta. For non-seafood options, enjoy Italian holiday classics like Tortellini en Brodo with beluga lentils, Cotechino Sausage Brodo, Bollito Misto, and White Truffle Risotto. Violetto's holiday beverage program pairs Napa Valley wines from seven founding vintners, alongside a curated selection of vintage Amaros, Italian Christmas cookies, and a secret panettone-inspired dessert.

The final weeks of the year bring special menus for Violetto's Christmas prix-fixe lunch, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunches, New Year's Eve tasting menu dinners also feature the 'Feast of Seven Dishes and Some of Which Are Fishes', in a nod to tradition and a Hanukkah-inspired celebration on January 2, honoring the history of Jewish and Italian cuisine.

"Each dish tells a story rooted and inspired by Italian holiday traditions, told through our perspective at Violetto," shares Chef Lents, "I'm thrilled to bring these flavors to life for our guests and invite everyone to share in the joy of 'A Very Violetto Holiday.'"

To book your Very Violetto Holiday reservations, visit: https://resy.com/cities/st-helena-ca/venues/violetto.

About Violetto

This spring, Alila Napa Valley introduced a new fine dining concept: Violetto, an elegant Northern Italian-inspired restaurant helmed by award-winning Executive Chef and Director of Culinary Thomas Lents. Violetto celebrates the culinary traditions of Northern Italy with a Californian spirit of innovation, showcasing the exceptional regional produce and provisions through sophisticated, innovative interpretations of regional Italian cuisine. Violetto offers a variety of upscale experiences throughout the day, from multi-course tasting menus to casual a la carte in the lounge and historic veranda. For more information, visit www.violettonapavalley.com or @ViolettoNapa on Facebook and Instagram.

About Alila Napa Valley

Nestled next to St. Helena's vibrant downtown Main Street, Alila Napa Valley is ideally placed to experience the best of California's most celebrated wine region – from exploring its beautiful countryside to indulging in its epicurean lifestyle. The hotel features 64 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites that offer wrap-around terraces with outdoor bathing tubs and ﬁreplaces. The resort is built surrounding a historic Georgian estate mansion in St. Helena and is home to signature restaurant Violetto, which features seasonal fare with Napa's finest local, organic and sustainable ingredients (the dining space formerly garnered acclaim as Acacia House). The heart of the resort is the 3,500 square foot Spa Alila and fitness center, an outdoor pool overlooking home vineyards for St. Helena wines and a 5,500 square foot event space, the largest in St. Helena, which includes the Acacia Barn, Terrace and Lawn. The space can accommodate luxury meetings and social events up to 120 people. Alila Napa Valley is designed as an intimate adult-only retreat with a fresh, modern approach to comfort and rejuvenation. Calming, neutral palettes and floor-to-ceiling glass walls designed by Yabu Pushelberg create soothing havens for relaxation with enchanting close-enough-to-touch vineyard and estate views. Explore more on www.alilahotels.com/napa-valley or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

