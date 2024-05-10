A virtual art gallery experience that redefines the traditional

Announcing The Smack Happy Curated Art Show
SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the heart of San Francisco, where creativity meets technology, Smack Happy Design unveils a passion project that reimagines the art show. A pioneering virtual gallery experience, The Smack Happy Curated Art Show curated by Smack Happy Design Founder, Nicole Hanusek, bridges the gap between art enthusiasts and the vibrant Bay Area community.
The genesis of this show traces back to Nicole's dual identity as both a business owner and an artist. Straddling the line between these worlds, she found herself yearning for a deeper connection to the art that had always been her first love. The Smack Happy Curated Art Show is her bold response to this calling—a platform that not only showcases art but also nurtures a community of artists, businesses, and art lovers. It's an exclusive, invite-only art show that unfolds digitally, accessible through the websites of select Smack Happy clients and referral partners. This model offers a unique, interactive experience, transforming the way we discover and engage with art.
Participants embark on a digital scavenger hunt, navigating through a curated list of websites to uncover artworks hidden in plain sight. Each piece, selected for its unique narrative and connection to the Bay Area, is a testament to the region's diverse artistic talent. This show is an opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate the innovative spirit that defines San Francisco's art scene.
As we prepare to launch this digital experience on May 24th, 2024, we invite art enthusiasts to RSVP, embarking on a journey that promises discovery, engagement, and the chance to support local artists.
Visit our website to learn more about the Smack Happy Curated Art Show and join us in celebrating the fusion of art, technology, and community.
Media Contact
Nicole Hanusek, Smack Happy Design, 1 (415) 814-5885, [email protected], https://smackhappy.com
SOURCE Smack Happy Design
Share this article