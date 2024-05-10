A virtual art gallery experience that redefines the traditional

Participants embark on a digital scavenger hunt, navigating through a curated list of websites to uncover artworks hidden in plain sight. Post this

Participants embark on a digital scavenger hunt, navigating through a curated list of websites to uncover artworks hidden in plain sight. Each piece, selected for its unique narrative and connection to the Bay Area, is a testament to the region's diverse artistic talent. This show is an opportunity to explore, connect, and celebrate the innovative spirit that defines San Francisco's art scene.

As we prepare to launch this digital experience on May 24th, 2024, we invite art enthusiasts to RSVP, embarking on a journey that promises discovery, engagement, and the chance to support local artists.

Visit our website to learn more about the Smack Happy Curated Art Show and join us in celebrating the fusion of art, technology, and community.

