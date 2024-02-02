A Visionary Embracing the Mission: Welcoming Eric Williams to HDM's Board of Directors

Eric Williams joins the Health Data Movers' Board of Directors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Data Movers (HDM), a leading healthcare technology services firm, welcomes Eric Williams to the company's Board of Directors. Williams is the senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Service area. With his years of experience and knowledge of the healthcare landscape, Eric Williams's addition to the Board of Directors will further empower HDM to achieve its mission of empowering patients and providers through technology.

"I'm delighted to join Health Data Movers' Board of Directors to build upon HDM's current success and shape its inspiring future. Healthcare is a dynamic industry, and I'm super excited to collaborate with these leaders on what is possible," states Williams.

Before taking on his role in 2021, Williams served as the chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center from 2017 to 2020, where he facilitated, directed, and coordinated activities and oversaw programs focused on delivering cost-effective and high-quality clinical services to members and patients. In 2020, Williams provided vital leadership to Kaiser Permanente's Northern California Regional Support Services, Supply Chain, and Safety Operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Williams worked at Stanford Health Care for ten years with increasing levels of responsibility, culminating in his final position as the vice president of organ transplantation and operations integration. In this position, he worked with senior hospital and physician leadership to establish LEAN-based best practices linking organizational priorities with active daily management, producing quantifiable gains in finance, operations, quality, employee engagement, and patient satisfaction. Williams has presented nationally on best practices in these areas.

Williams earned his Master of Health Services Administration at the University of Michigan and his Bachelor of Science in Health Policy and Administration at Pennsylvania State University. He serves on Donor Network West's boards, The Griffith Leadership Center at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California. Additionally, he received the 2017 Senior Leader, Healthcare Executive of the Year Award from the California Association of Healthcare Leaders and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Tyler Smith, CEO, says, "Eric's shining example of leadership at Kaiser Permanente, along with his absolute dedication to improving health care through his career and in his service on notable non-profit and academic boards, will enable him to make an immediate impact on HDM's direction from his first board meeting. We HDMers are fortunate to have Eric with us in our pursuit of becoming healthcare's most respected technology services firm."

About Health Data Movers (HDM)

Health Data Movers' mission is to empower patients and providers by unleashing the potential of healthcare data and technology. A trusted partner to healthcare organizations, biotechnology companies, and digital health enterprises, Health Data Movers' teams execute projects across four core service lines: Data Management, Integration, Project Management, and Clinical & Business Applications. Learn more about Health Data Movers (HDM) at HealthDataMovers.com.

