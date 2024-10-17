A Welcome Reprieve from Hurricane Recovery, Keel Farms Harvest Days Festival Reopens After Storm Cleanups

Following two devastating hurricanes, Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders has done a rapid cleanup and is back in the business and bringing joy to the community with camel rides, bounce houses, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and more for the whole family
PLANT CITY, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms and its staff have come together to clean up storm damage and reopen the annual Harvest Days Festival starting Saturday October 19, 2024. The festival will run the last two weekends of October at Keel Farms. This year’s event will include a food drive to help those affected by the hurricanes, plus all proceeds from pumpkin sales will go directly to the Plant City Food Bank.
“With so many impacted by back-to-back hurricanes, we want to give families a chance to experience something joyful and help relieve their stress,” said Clay Keel, President of Keel Farms.” We also think it’s important to give back and that’s why we’re collecting food and funds for the Plant City Food Bank. Harvest Days is one of our most beloved events of the year, and now more than ever we want to help families create positive memories.”
Harvest Days will serve as a well-deserved reprieve for Tampa Bay area families who are recovering from the storms. Attractions include camel rides, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and a kid zone with bounce houses and games. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors and food trucks, as well as the full Keel Farms menu in the Tasting Room. Keel Farms will also offer their limited-edition Pumpkin Cider, as well as various fall food and drink specials.
Admission and parking for Harvest Days is free for all ages.
Keel Farms Harvest Days
- Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL
- Dates: October 19&20, 26&27
- When: Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first served.
- Free Parking & Admission
- Food Drive: Keel Farms will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Plant City Food Bank.
- Pumpkin Sales with Purpose: Proceeds from all pumpkin sales will go directly to the Plant City Food Bank to help those in need.
About Keel Farms
Plant City-based Keel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders. Dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, fruit wines, Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms, and in select grocery stores statewide.
