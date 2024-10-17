A Welcome Reprieve from Hurricane Recovery, Keel Farms Harvest Days Festival Reopens After Storm Cleanups

With so many impacted by back-to-back hurricanes, we want to give families a chance to experience something joyful and help relieve their stress Post this

Harvest Days will serve as a well-deserved reprieve for Tampa Bay area families who are recovering from the storms. Attractions include camel rides, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin painting, and a kid zone with bounce houses and games. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors and food trucks, as well as the full Keel Farms menu in the Tasting Room. Keel Farms will also offer their limited-edition Pumpkin Cider, as well as various fall food and drink specials.

Admission and parking for Harvest Days is free for all ages.

Keel Farms Harvest Days



Location: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City, FL

Dates: October 19&20, 26&27

When: Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No dining reservations are needed for the Tasting Room; it will be first come, first served.

Free Parking & Admission

Food Drive: Keel Farms will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Plant City Food Bank.

Pumpkin Sales with Purpose: Proceeds from all pumpkin sales will go directly to the Plant City Food Bank to help those in need.

About Keel Farms

Plant City-based Keel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders. Dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, fruit wines, Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms, and in select grocery stores statewide.

Media Contact

Colin Trethewey, PRmediaNow Communications, 813-480-1354, [email protected], https://www.keelfarms.com/

SOURCE Keel Farms