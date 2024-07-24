A Whimsical, Children's Sea Story About The Origin Of Music

Xulon Press presents an original children's story for families to enjoy together.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sunnie Zenger invites parents to read to their children the story of The Little Sea Conductor: The Legend Of Music ($14.99, paperback, 9781662895586; $5.99, e-book, 9781662895593).
In this delightful new children's book, Wolfie The Great and his best friends travel the sea, filling it and the world with sound, answering the timeless question: where did music come from?
"Time spent with my amazing grandson, Wolfe, inspired me to write this book," said Zenger.
Sunnie is a native Texan, now living in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is a wife, mom and Lolly (grandma). You can find her playing in the mountains with her grandchildren and writing books that bring God's love and creation alive for children everywhere.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Little Sea Conductor is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Sunnie Zenger, Salem Author Services, 719-964-8425, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article