A Winning Combination: EK Health Announces New Client, Berkley Entertainment

Encompassing these same values of customization, innovation, and transparency, EK Health will leverage its expertise and cutting-edge technologies to provide Berkley Entertainment clients with comprehensive workers' compensation solutions.

"We are thrilled to support Berkley Entertainment and their clients," said Zebrah L. Jahnke, VP of Business Development at EK Health. "Berkley Entertainment is unique. The Fairly Group is unique. EK Health is unique. There is no other outcome here than to build something extraordinary, and, in our belief, it will be worth celebrating."

Daniel Romo, Senior Vice President, Risk Consulting from Fairly Group added, "Having worked with EK Health on other programs, we know what we (and they) are after…a little more, and a little more, and then a little more for every client. We will join alongside the EK Health team to further customize workflows, add deeper efficiencies, and generate continued positive results for Berkley Entertainment's book of business."

With other new relationships "Swiftly" becoming a buzz around town, the one between these three organizations will make a deep impact behind the scenes for injured workers, players, and artists across both the entertainment and sports industries.

About EK Health

EK Health Services Inc. is a leading national workers' compensation managed care organization. EK Health restores quality of life for injured workers through innovative, cost-effective solutions, while providing client services with high-touch experiences, customizable solutions, lower costs, and proven results. Their holistic approach integrates the best people, processes, and technology to facilitate the best medical treatment available for return-to-work possibilities. For more information, visit ekhealth.com.

About Berkley Entertainment:

Berkley Entertainment is a prominent insurance provider in the entertainment industry, known for its contributions to film, television, and live events. With a dedication to creativity and excellence, Berkley Entertainment is committed to the success and well-being of its clients. To find out more, visit www.Berkleyentertainment.com.

About Fairly Group:

Fairly Group is a trusted name in risk management and insurance services, specializing in innovative solutions to protect organizations and their people. Through strategic partnerships and a client-centric approach, Fairly Group empowers businesses to navigate risk effectively. For more information, visit www.fairlygroup.com.

