A World-First, Aira Powers Live AI-Enabled Zero-Touch Site Provisioning for Robi Axiata, Introducing Closed-Loop L4 Autonomous Networks

Aira Naavik™ executes intent-to-outcome site bring-up in live maintenance windows with no service disruption - validating, correcting, activating, and proving traffic in a single closed-loop workflow.

SARATOGA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Aira Technologies announced it has successfully delivered live, production-grade AI-enabled Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for Robi Axiata's Ericsson radio network, which demonstrates closed-loop execution that moves beyond automation scripts to AI-driven operational outcomes.

Mobile operators face mounting pressure to expand radio networks faster, despite growing complexity, limited expert resources, and the operational risk of manual site provisioning. Traditional integration approaches remain slow to scale—often relying on fragmented tools, handoffs, and human-dependent checklists that can introduce delay and inconsistency.

"For operators, the goal is not automation for its own sake, it's predictable outcomes delivered safely in production," said Perihane Elhamy Ahmed Metaweh, CTO of Robi Axiata. "This live Zero-Touch Provisioning deployment demonstrates a practical path to accelerate site bring-up with stronger consistency and operational confidence, while reducing reliance on scarce expert resources."

The deployment was completed across maintenance windows. Radio sites were brought on air seamlessly, validated end-to-end, and confirmed for uplink and downlink live traffic, with no service disruption during execution.

Naavik: AI That Closes the Loop

Many "ZTP" offerings in the market stop at workflow automation, moving tickets faster or running rule-based scripts. Naavik is built for intent-to-outcome execution: it goes beyond pushing configuration; it reasons over readiness, verifies outcomes, and loops until the network state is correct.

Powered by Naavik, the solution executed the site provisioning lifecycle as one closed-loop workflow, including:

Configuration ingestion + validation against network context and policies

Network readiness checks (evidence-driven gating before activation)

Automated issue identification and resolution loops to remove blockers

Site activation and post-provisioning health verification, including traffic proof

This approach turns provisioning from a manual, time-bound process into repeatable, production-safe, AI-led bring-up.

"This is what 'intent-to-outcome' looks like in the real world," said Malick Noor. "Naavik executes closed-loop site bring-up in production, validate, correct, activate, and prove traffic. It's a higher standard than 'scripted ZTP,' and it's fundamental to how operators progress toward L4 autonomous operations."

Operator Outcomes: Faster Rollouts, Higher Confidence, Less Expert Dependency

This live production deployment demonstrates measurable operator value:

Accelerated rollout cycles: faster site readiness and more repeatable execution across maintenance windows

Reduced operational risk: fewer manual errors through validation, evidence trails, and controlled gating

Higher efficiency at scale: less dependence on scarce experts for routine bring-up and troubleshooting

Production-grade repeatability: an operational blueprint that can be expanded across markets and site types

From ZTP to L4: Building Closed-Loop Autonomy

Aira's roadmap extends beyond provisioning into broader closed-loop operations. By executing ZTP as an evidence-driven loop,where actions are verified and outcomes are proven, operators establish the operational muscle required for L4 autonomous networks: AI that can safely act, validate, and continuously improve under operator governance.

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies is an AI-native company reimagining how wireless networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Its Naavik platform powers GenAI-driven automation for anomaly detection, RCA, observability, and rApp generation. It enables operators to shift from intent to outcome with unmatched agility. Visit www.aira-technology.com for more details.

About Robi Axiata

Robi Axiata PLC. ("Robi") is a public limited company, where Asian telecom giant, Axiata Group Berhad, based in Malaysia, holds the majority shareholding (61.82%). Aside from the public shareholders (10%), the global telecom giant, Bharti Airtel, headquartered in New Delhi, India, holds 28.18% of shares in the company. Robi is the second largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh creating new digital experiences for the people of the country. Through sustained investment Robi has created a robust telecom infrastructure to deliver innovation to all corners of the country. In addition to delivering its innovative digital products and services, the country-wide telecom infrastructure serves as the key enabler for the growing digital eco-system of the country. Be it urban or rural, people find their way to Digital Bangladesh through Robi.

Media Contact

Malick Noor, Aira Technologies, 1 (972)357-0098, [email protected], https://www.aira-technology.com/

SOURCE Aira Technologies