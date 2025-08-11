A Young Woman Spent Two Years In Germany And Took Advantage Of Every Minute

"After reading the letters I wrote to my parents, I was inspired to write the book" Post this

"After reading the letters I wrote to my parents, I was inspired to write the book," said Wilson.

Joan Andrews Wilson traveled with her parents as a child, and sought to continue those adventures as an adult. She worked for Gerhard Collardin in Germany for two years, as well as serving for the World Congress on Evangelism in Berlin. After her return, Wilson continued to serve as secretary for the Billy Graham office in Atlanta, GA. She and her husband, Kent, still travel recreationally, and particularly enjoy their safaris Africa.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. An American Living In Germany is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Joan Andrews Wilson, Xulon Press, 714-262-8337, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press