A Young Woman Spent Two Years In Germany And Took Advantage Of Every Minute

Xulon Press presents one woman's memoir of her time abroad.
BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Joan Andrews Wilson shares her European adventures in An American Living In Germany ($17.99, paperback, 9798868520556; $8.99, e-book, 9798868520563).
In her early twenties, Wilson had the opportunity to move to Germany for work, and she jumped at the chance. She stayed with a German family, and took advantage of any three-day weekends to travel by train and see more of Europe. Wilson wrote detailed letters to her parents, and those letters eventually became the initial notes for her book.
"After reading the letters I wrote to my parents, I was inspired to write the book," said Wilson.
Joan Andrews Wilson traveled with her parents as a child, and sought to continue those adventures as an adult. She worked for Gerhard Collardin in Germany for two years, as well as serving for the World Congress on Evangelism in Berlin. After her return, Wilson continued to serve as secretary for the Billy Graham office in Atlanta, GA. She and her husband, Kent, still travel recreationally, and particularly enjoy their safaris Africa.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. An American Living In Germany is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Joan Andrews Wilson, Xulon Press, 714-262-8337, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article