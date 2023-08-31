A Young Woman Stands Her Ground Against Those Who Would Take Her Land

I have always loved writing, oil painting, designing quilts, riding horses, and taking care of animals, and gardening of a wide variety Tweet this

"I have always loved writing, oil painting, designing quilts, riding horses, and taking care of animals, and gardening of a wide variety," said Langley.

Teresa Langley was born in a small, rural town in the countryside of Kansas, the youngest in her family with three older brothers. She was no stranger to dirt roads or honest work. In her twenties, Langley moved to Oklahoma and enjoyed the country lifestyle of raising horses and cattle all year round, with a summertime garden. She has a love of old, western stories, specifically of 1700-1800s American history.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The 10 Ranch is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Teresa Langley, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press