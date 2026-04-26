A-Z Bus Sales Accelerates Texas Expansion with Opening of New DFW Facility

"This investment brings quality jobs, strengthens our local economy, and reflects the kind of thoughtful growth we value as a community. We look forward to a strong partnership in the years ahead." Said Rodney Cagle, Mayor of Krugerville. Post this

"Texas is a strategic priority for us, and this facility is a clear signal of where we're going," said John Landherr, Chief Executive Officer of A-Z Bus Sales. "We've built our company on service, relationships, and execution—and this investment allows us to deliver all three at a higher level for our customers across the region."

The event drew strong community support, including representation from the City of Krugerville.

"We're proud to welcome A-Z Bus Sales to Krugerville," said Rodney Cagle, Mayor of Krugerville. "This investment brings quality jobs, strengthens our local economy, and reflects the kind of thoughtful growth we value as a community. We look forward to a strong partnership in the years ahead."

The grand opening also coincided with a gathering of Blue Bird dealers from across the country, who joined in honor of A-Z Bus' 50 years of service to communities in Texas, California, and Hawaii.

A highlight of the ceremony was the dedication of the facility in memory of longtime Board Member Bill Hawfield, whose leadership helped guide the company's growth and expansion. The date of the grand opening—April 21—held special meaning, as it would have been Hawfield's birthday.

"Bill's influence on this company runs deep," Landherr added. "He helped shape our vision, our culture, and our growth trajectory. Dedicating this facility in his honor—on his birthday—is a powerful reminder of the legacy he leaves behind."

The Krugerville location strengthens A-Z Bus Sales' ability to deliver faster service, increased capacity, and expanded product offerings throughout Texas and beyond, reinforcing the company's commitment to long-term growth and customer success.

https://youtu.be/HK2aBj3UlY4?si=6vR_JaeUjs3ZlmN5

Media Contact

Stacy Sjogren, A-Z Bus Sales, 1 909-677-6092, [email protected], A-Z Bus Sales

SOURCE A-Z Bus Sales