A-Z Bus Sales Expands North Texas Presence with New Krugerville Location Serving the DFW Area

COLTON, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Z Bus Sales, a trusted provider of commercial transportation solutions for 50 years, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in the state of Texas. Located in Krugerville, this new North Texas facility complements the company's established operations in the Lubbock area and strengthens A-Z Bus Sales' ability to serve fleet customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex.
"For 50 years, A-Z Bus Sales has been built on relationships, reliability, and doing the right thing for our customers," said John Landherr, CEO, A-Z Bus Sales. "The opening of our Krugerville facility strengthens our ability to serve North Texas with the same trusted sales and service support, now with even more resources dedicated to the DFW market."
The new 9-acre Krugerville facility reinforces A-Z Bus Sales' commitment to delivering dependable shuttle buses and vans, responsive service, and comprehensive fleet support to school districts, municipalities, contractors, churches, private operators, and businesses across North Texas. Strategically located with convenient access to major DFW corridors, the site is designed to improve availability, reduce turnaround times, and expand service capacity for customers throughout the region. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting event is planned for Spring 2026, with additional details to be announced.
Comprehensive Sales and Service Solutions for DFW
The Krugerville location offers a full suite of bus sales and support services, including:
- New commercial bus sales, including shuttle buses, vans, and specialty vehicles from the following manufacturers:
- Micro Bird by Girardin
- Optimal
- Sunset Vans
- Driverge Vans
- Endera Motors
- Vantage Mobility, Inc.
- Pre-Owned School and Shuttle Buses and Vans
- Maintenance and repair services performed by experienced, certified technicians
- Parts sales and technical support to maximize vehicle uptime
- Air conditioning system installation, repair, and maintenance
- Vehicle inspections, diagnostics, and reconditioning services
- Fleet consultation and lifecycle management support
- EV Charging Infrastructure design and installation
- Grant assitance
Supporting Growth Across North Texas
As the DFW Metroplex continues to expand, A-Z Bus Sales remains focused on providing reliable, cost-effective transportation solutions backed by local expertise and responsive service. The Krugerville location offers customers more direct access to knowledgeable sales professionals, service teams, and a broad inventory of vehicles and parts, now supported by two locations in Texas.
About A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales proudly celebrates 50 years as a full-service bus dealership specializing in the sale, service, and support of commercial vehicles. The company is dedicated to helping customers operate efficient, safe, and reliable fleets through personalized service and industry-leading expertise.
