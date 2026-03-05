A-Z Bus Sales Expands North Texas Presence with New Krugerville Location Serving the DFW Area

A-Z Bus Sales has opened a new 9-acre facility in Krugerville, Texas, expanding its presence in North Texas and strengthening service to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The location complements its existing Lubbock operations and enhances support for fleet customers across the region. The Krugerville site offers new and pre-owned commercial bus sales, maintenance and repair services, parts and technical support, vehicle inspections, fleet consulting, EV charging infrastructure, and grant assistance. Strategically located for convenient DFW access, the facility is designed to improve availability, reduce turnaround times, and expand service capacity. A grand opening is planned for Spring 2026. Celebrating 50 years in business, A-Z Bus Sales continues its commitment to delivering reliable transportation solutions backed by experienced local sales and service teams.

COLTON, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A-Z Bus Sales, a trusted provider of commercial transportation solutions for 50 years, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in the state of Texas. Located in Krugerville, this new North Texas facility complements the company's established operations in the Lubbock area and strengthens A-Z Bus Sales' ability to serve fleet customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex.