A1 Padel and the New York Yankees Announce A1 Padel's Official U.S. Debut, Uniting Padel Enthusiasts in New York City

A1 Padel is an international padel tour founded in 2020 by Pastor, CEO of Monte Carlo International Sports. The tour has held more than 50 tournaments around the globe, in countries including Spain, Monaco, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and South Africa, among others. A1 Padel's goal is to promote U.S. development and awareness of padel, and to captivate sports enthusiasts through its dynamic gameplay, tactical strategies, and social appeal.

As previously announced, the New York Yankees have entered into a partnership with A1 Padel.

"The Yankees are pleased to be a strategic partner to A1 Padel," said Yankees President Randy Levine. "As the sport of padel continues to rise in popularity, a tournament among top players at the iconic Wollman Rink in the center of New York City will further captivate audiences and expand its presence."

In October 2022, CEO of Infinity Sports and Yankees partner Ike S. Franco joined forces with Pastor to grow the sport in the U.S. In 2023, the tour will travel to 18 cities, 13 countries, and four continents, including its first-ever stops in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to present A1 Padel to the U.S.," said Franco. "Our objective is to introduce this exhilarating sport to fans across the country. New Yorkers will be the first to experience the energy, passion, and athleticism of A1 Padel's highly talented athletes."

"Wollman Park Partners (WPP) is thrilled to partner with A1 Padel and be a part of the sport's U.S. debut at Wollman Rink, located in New York City's iconic Central Park," said Bret Pidgeon, General Manager of Wollman Rink. "As host to sporting, entertainment and community-centric events, Wollman Rink continues to be a popular and dependable destination where everyone - from New Yorkers to visitors alike - can come to have fun, elevated experiences. We look forward to adding the upcoming tournament to this list."

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Daily start times for the A1 Padel Tournament are still being finalized. From Monday through Thursday, there will be two sessions per day (morning and evening), and on Friday, there will be one session. On Finals weekend, doors will open at 2:00 p.m., with two semifinal matches showcased on Saturday and the tournament final on Sunday.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the inaugural U.S. A1 Padel tournament in NYC will go on sale the week of August 14, through Tixr, the official ticketing partner of A1 Padel. Tickets will be sold individually for morning sessions and evening sessions Monday through Friday. General admission and bleacher tickets will range from $25-$50, offering affordable options. VIP and hospitality ticket pricing will start at $300.

Individuals can purchase tickets and learn more at tixr.com/a1padel.

TOURNAMENT PLAY

The seven-day A1 Padel NYC Grand Master level tournament will host 32 doubles teams, and the teams will play single-elimination matches. Matches are won in a best-of-three set format. To win a set, a team must win six games. Games are scored with a "Golden Point," with the winner of any 40-40 points winning the game. In a set tied at 6-6, a tie break is won by the first pair to reach seven points. If the tie break reaches 6-all, it must be decided by a two-point margin.

ABOUT A1 Padel

A1 Padel is an international padel tour founded in 2020 by Fabrice Pastor, who is also the CEO of Monte Carlo International Sports. The aim of this professional tour is to grow and promote the internationalization of padel, the fastest growing sport in the world. To learn more, visit: YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@A1PADEL Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/a1padel_official Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/A1PadelOfficial Website: http://www.a1padelglobal.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/A1PadelOfficial Tik Tok: http://www.tiktok.com/@a1padel_official

ABOUT INFINITY SPORTS

Infinity Sports is a full-service sports and entertainment agency owned by Infinity Global. The agency specializes in the areas of event management, sponsorship, and marketing services, as well as branding initiatives. Infinity Sports is headquartered in the heart of Manhattan.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK YANKEES Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (http://www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

ABOUT WOLLMAN PARK PARTNERS, LLC Wollman Park Partners (WPP) is a coalition of New Yorkers representing decades of experience across multiple sectors; including sports and entertainment; finance; health and wellness; diversity, equity, and inclusion; real estate; culinary; non-profit; youth development and sustainability. The companies and organizations that make up WPP include Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies, Equinox, Ice Hockey in Harlem, Figure Skating in Harlem, Great Performances, Melba's Restaurant, YMCA of Greater New York, The Boys' Club of New York and Green City Force.

With this expertise, and a deep passion for New York City, WPP offers an energized, year-round experience of Wollman Rink NYC to both New Yorkers and visitors alike, with an emphasis on creating a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive space that promotes equitable economic opportunity and recovery in our City.

For more information contact: 160over90 – Shaun Clair, [email protected]

Media Contact

Arianna Wagar, A1 Padel, 2124211500, [email protected], A1PadelGlobal.com

SOURCE A1 Padel