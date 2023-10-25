A1 Padel Announces Postponement of Miami Master Tournament

After the resounding success of the recent New York City Grand Master tournament, A1 Padel is taking vital steps to ensure an even more spectacular event in Miami.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the resounding success of the recent New York City Grand Master tournament, A1 Padel is taking vital steps to ensure an even more spectacular event in Miami. To achieve this, we have made the strategic decision to postpone the Miami Master tournament. We are choosing to make this announcement now so we can provide the fans with ample notice before we begin to sell tickets. We plan on making new dates available in the near future.

We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our fans, sponsors, and partners for their support and remain committed to delivering a first class Padel event that will surpass all expectations.

A1 Padel is an international padel tour founded in 2020. The aim of this professional tour is to grow and promote the internationalization of padel, the fastest growing sport in the world. For further updates and information, please visit our website and follow us on social media.

