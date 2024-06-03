A2 Hosting Makes WordPress Sites And Workflows Fast With TurboHub

"We designed TurboHub to make managing and improving your site performance easy, often with just one click. It's great for individual site owners, but the streamlined, multi-site dashboard is especially valuable for agencies and developers," said Aaron Campbell, Director of Products. Post this

This new control panel includes a performance evaluation and recommendations that will improve the health and security of WordPress websites. Plus, TurboHub allows you to manage all sites from a single dashboard.

"We designed TurboHub to make managing and improving your site performance easy, often with just one click," said Aaron Campbell, Director of Products.

Campbell added, "It's great for individual site owners, but the streamlined, multi-site dashboard is especially valuable for agencies and developers."

The TurboHub control panel also includes many other features. With the user management system, you can request and grant access to different sites. You can also easily communicate between team members or companies directly in the control panel.

Quickly verify that your sites are running properly, including alerts for SSL, domain, and nameserver issues. Keep your sites up-to-date with automated plugin installation.

You can even hide sites from search engines while they are under construction or switch them into maintenance mode when you are making updates. Plus, there are quick links to your databases, files, and email.

TurboHub is now available free for all A2 Hosting Managed WordPress, Managed VPS, and Shared Hosting plans. Current customers can access TurboHub through your MyA2 panel. New customers will get TurboHub with any WordPress hosting plan.

About A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting is a high-performance hosting company located in Ann Arbor, MI. A2 Hosting provides their customers with ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from their Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small and medium-sized businesses and web professionals of all sizes globally. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2's Turbo server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing hosts.

https://www.a2hosting.com/

