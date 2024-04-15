A2SV Launches New Staffing Arm, Eskalate, to Connect African Tech Talent with Companies Around the World, and Expands Executive Team to Lead the Initiative

Eskalate marks a significant step in the organization's commitment to cultivating tech expertise throughout the continent by bridging the gap between African students and top tech companies

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Africa to Silicon Valley (A2SV), a leading international nonprofit dedicated to fostering technological innovation across Africa, is looking forward to an incredible year with the launch of its newest program, Eskalate. This initiative is poised to revolutionize the global tech space by closing the divide between top tech companies and highly-trained African software engineers, aiming to diversify global tech and address the chronic staffing shortage within the industry.

Eskalate will connect African students who graduated from A2SV's rigorous engineering program with top tech companies, helping to broaden hiring pools and providing opportunities for professionals to enter the industry. Through dismantling barriers and uplifting local talent, Eskalate will accelerate Africa's overall growth trajectory by increasing the development of transformative technological solutions for the most pressing challenges in local communities.

To support the organization's goals and rapid growth, A2SV expanded its executive team to welcome Brian Bell as head of business and Yordanos Asmare as head of talent and partnerships. With over a decade of leadership experience across Silicon Valley, Bell will lead business development for A2SV, supporting long-term sustainability through diversified funding streams, fundraising initiatives, and directly overseeing the success of Eskalate. Asmare brings global leadership experience to her role, overseeing recruitment, internal talent development, ecosystem partnerships, and alumni and broader community engagement. Together, Bell and Asmare are making strides toward dismantling barriers for engineers in Africa and pushing innovative programs to address access gaps.

"Eskalate represents a significant leap forward in our mission to support emerging engineers across Africa and encourage companies to invest in African tech," said Brian Bell, Head of Business at A2SV. "This initiative embodies our commitment to solving local challenges through innovative technology, bridging talent gaps, and driving sustainable growth throughout the continent. We're excited to witness the impact this program will have by providing new pathways for the abundant talent in African communities."

Eskalate is only one of many impactful projects incubated at A2SV. Skillbridge, an AI-powered learning platform looking to transform exam preparation and increase academic success, offers curated resources, personalized learning paths and interactive tools to increase accessibility to high-quality and personalized education. Adot, a groundbreaking all-in-one hub for comprehensive health tracking and resources for every stage of pregnancy, blends medical and tech expertise so parents-to-be have precise, personalized guidance to ensure safer and more informed pregnancies. The two projects, among others, are fully led by A2SV students and alumni with support from A2SV's executive team and network of tech executives, trainers, and mentors.

"We are thrilled by A2SV's growth and the success thus far of the numerous impactful initiatives launched," said Yordanos Asmare, head of Talent and Partnerships at A2SV. "Our ultimate goal is to serve as a catalyst for African engineers and the African tech ecosystem, providing them with the resources and support needed to emerge as the forefront drivers of innovation and progress within our communities. By supporting these talented individuals, we are committed to cultivating a generation of trailblazers who will not only shape the future of technology but also positively impact the socio-economic landscape of Africa as a whole."

About A2SV

A2SV is an international nonprofit working to bridge the gap between students across African countries and Big Tech. With the tech industry becoming increasingly competitive and oversaturated, the nonprofit is creating a movement to provide opportunities for talented software engineers to grow their careers, learn from industry experts and use this knowledge to better their local communities through digital innovation. A2SV currently partners with universities in Africa to provide students with free training and pathways for internships in leading tech companies including Google and Bloomberg. Their annual continent-wide Hackathon further aims to diversify the industry by encouraging youth to address unique challenges in their communities through tech-led initiatives. To learn more about the organization, visit their website a2sv.org.

