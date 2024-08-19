A2Z Drone Delivery Launches Portfolio of Commercial Drone Docks

"With the sharable nature of our new drone docks, multiple UAVs can operate in the same area on the same dock network, to more readily bring on-demand, autonomous drone capabilities online across a vast region." ~ Aaron Zhang, CEO and Cofounder of A2Z Drone Delivery. Post this

"Unmanned aerial drones can bring a great deal of efficiency, emissions reduction and cost-savings to many applications, and our new AirDocks enable those services to reach farther while minimizing the financial barrier to entry for such a dynamic infrastructure in the sky," said Aaron Zhang, CEO and Cofounder of A2Z Drone Delivery. "With the sharable nature of our new drone docks, multiple UAVs can operate in the same area on the same dock network, to more readily bring on-demand, autonomous drone capabilities online across a vast region."

Automatic Charging with Customizable Companion UAV

A2Z Drone Delivery has massively simplified the drone dock by eliminating many of the moving parts seen in traditional docks. With no moving parts, the simplified system offers vastly improved reliability with minimal maintenance, and allows it to deploy at a fraction of the cost of more complex drone-in-a-box systems.

The Longtail AirDock Edition is a specially modified version of the company's proven commercial drone platform, engineered for compatibility with the AirDock's automatic charging system. The hexacopter airframe can carry up to a 5-kilogram payload and fly for 20 kilometers at 200 meters altitude while hopping between AirDocks to prolong service missions indefinitely. This companion drone for the new A2Z AirDock also incorporates a newly-developed quadruple-redundant autonomous precision landing capability built on its integrated onboard computer, along with an onboard battery heating system and battery cell balancing system. Leveraging A2Z Drone Delivery's ground control station software, operators can design pre-planned mission routes to conduct non-stop aerial missions while leveraging a network of AirDocks to recharge and await the next mission. As the UAV moves autonomously from dock-to-dock, pilots are able at any point to commandeer manual control in response to real-time evolving mission demands in the area of operation.

"We've seen plenty of drone-in-a-box users struggle with burdensome maintenance on overly-complex hardware, so we designed our AirDocks to be 'solid-state' with no moving parts to worry about," said Zhang. "Our innovative precision landing capability leverages data from onboard cameras, photoelectric sensors, RTK and sonar to seamlessly perch atop the AirDock allowing operators to reliably plan and execute repeatable missions throughout a network of AirDocks."

Comprehensive Client Web Application

Designed for service providers, enterprise or government operators, the A2Z client web-based user interface provides a simple dashboard from which stakeholders can monitor each delivery or patrol mission within the AirDock network. For delivery missions, clients may track the status of their delivery, as well as request a delivery or pick up. For patrol missions, clients may view patrol reports, schedule patrol missions, view live video, and much more.

Multiple Drone Variants Tailored for Delivery and Patrol

The Longtail AirDock Edition's customizable cargo bay can be fitted for an array of mission demands from last mile delivery, to data collection, infrastructure inspection, search and rescue, and more. At launch, the company has developed two application-specific payload packages for the Longtail AirDock Edition, which include:

Longtail Cargo – Safely deliver and retrieve payloads from altitude or while perched on the AirDock with the company's RDS2 Commercial Drone Winch factory integrated with the Longtail.

Longtail Patrol – Conduct routine oversight of large areas with an integrated thermal camera, illuminate the night with an onboard LED spotlight, and communicate with people on the ground through an onboard megaphone.

Multiple Dock Variants to Scale a Shared Drone Infrastructure

The new A2Z AirDock is designed for scalability. With its integrated automatic charging capability, the system eliminates the need for staff to manually swap and recharge drone batteries between missions. Operators can deploy a single dock to take advantage of this automatic charging, combine multiple docks to increase service area, or incorporate dual or quad docks into a network that can be shared between stakeholders, minimizing the financial barriers to deployment.

"The AirDock continues our dedication to safety in our product design. As the RDS2 winch enabled delivery from altitude, now the AirDock enables docking and charging while keeping drones far from people and property," said Zhang.

The company has designed four different models of the A2Z AirDock to accommodate different operational requirements. The A2Z AirDock lineup includes:

A2Z AirDock Portable – Designed for mobility, the AirDock Portable can be easily transported and deployed within minutes. When folded into its case, it can be checked into a flight or fit into a vehicle trunk. The most cost-effective offering of the dock portfolio, a single A2Z AirDock Portable enables operators to simultaneously manage multiple drones sharing a single dock, or expand their dock network with multiple AirDock Portable units to infinitely expand their reachable service area.

A2Z AirDock Shelter – While the Longtail drone is weatherproof, the AirDock Shelter is designed to house the drone for prolonged periods of time, and can withstand more extreme weather conditions. Featuring a sliding clam shell dome, the AirDock Shelter keeps drones safe as they await the next mission. AirDock Shelter is a "deploy and forget" type of dock, suitable for unmanned remote operations where the drone cannot be taken in after a day of work.

A2Z AirDock Dual – Designed to blend seamlessly into a built environment, the elevated AirDock Dual is a permanent structure that can dock and charge up two UAVs simultaneously. It can use the same foundation and power supply as standard streetlamps, and has its own integrated lighting which can replace an existing streetlamp.

A2Z AirDock Quad – For high traffic areas, the AirDock Quad can dock and charge up to four drones at once. It is the ideal permanent installation for multiple stakeholders seeking to share a drone infrastructure system to execute simultaneous mission deployments in a joint area of operation.

"Understanding the current strict regulatory requirements around BVLOS missions and flights over people, we've created several variants of the AirDock to suit diverse single-user and multi-user operations. In our proof-of-concept trials at our Ground Zero Test Facility and neighboring counties, we've leveraged all four AirDock variants in a single shared network, and have seen firsthand the effectiveness of a multi-dock, multi-drone, multi-user system," said Zhang.

Flexible Service Offerings

The A2Z AirDock and companion drone packages are currently available for deployment. Enterprise or government agencies seeking to deploy a network of drone docks can choose to own and operate the network of AirDocks through a direct purchase or lease program, or explore the company's new drone-network-as-a-service (DNaaS) model. For more information on purchase options or the DNaaS service offerings, please contact A2Z Drone Delivery at [email protected] or visit: http://www.a2zdronedelivery.com/airdock-options.

Explore the A2Z AirDocks on Upcoming Webinar

The company will be hosting an informational webinar session on September 18, 2024 to demonstrate the capabilities of the new A2Z AirDocks and Longtail models, and provide added insights into the early trials currently underway. To register for the webinar, please visit: http://www.a2zdronedelivery.com/events.

About A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc.

Headquartered in Torrance, C.A., the aerospace capital of the world, A2Z Drone Delivery, Inc. is an aerospace and engineering company pushing the boundaries of commercial unmanned aerial vehicles. With a core dedication to safety, the company designs UAV solutions that enable payload delivery and drone docking at altitude where spinning propellers are kept far from people and property. Founded in 2016 to bring its patented commercial drone delivery winch to market, the company has expanded to offer a suite of off-the-shelf commercial drone products and services for customers around the world. For more information please visit: https://www.a2zdronedelivery.com/.

