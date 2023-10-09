A3 Global Renews Northeastern Partnership for HEV and EV Battery R&D

"A3 Global's dedication to fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of sustainable mobility is truly commendable. This collaboration promises a future rich with sustainable transportation solutions" -Professor Smotkin Tweet this

"Acknowledging the cruciality of sustainable battery solutions, especially given the geopolitical intricacies and environmental implications of battery raw material sourcing, our collaboration with Northeastern aims to mitigate such challenges by focusing on battery reconditioning and remanufacturing. Professor Smotkin's laboratory within the EXP building will be instrumental in accelerating these research efforts," said Michael Cardone III, CEO of A3 Global.

At the heart of this partnership, the Smotkin Lab will receive support from A3 Global in the form of both funding and internship opportunities. The lab, under the direction of Professor Eugene S. Smotkin, will be a significant contributor to the research on clean energy materials.

Dr. Smotkin's contributions to the field, especially in the innovation of operando spectroscopy, have been groundbreaking. Building upon this, the Northeastern-A3 Global synergy will further develop advanced scientific methods tailored for HEV and EV batteries, uncovering potential reversible battery failure modes.

"A3 Global's dedication to fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of sustainable mobility is truly commendable. This collaboration promises a future rich with sustainable transportation solutions," commented Professor Smotkin.

In aligning with its mission to be the global leader in hybrid and electric aftermarket transportation solutions, A3 Global is poised to harness this partnership to make significant advancements in sustainable transportation.

About A3 Global:

A3 Global is a next-gen company committed to shaping the future of mobility within the circular economy framework. A3 has consistently led in pioneering research and practical solutions that address today's mobility challenges. NuVant Systems and Hybrid Battery 911 are part of A3 Global. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com.

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-driven lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Our locations—in Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Toronto; Vancouver; London; Portland, Maine and the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant—are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.

Northeastern's comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs—on-campus, online, and in hybrid formats—lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multi-discipline majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.

Media Contact

Aaron Poynton, A3 Global, 1 445-345-6885, [email protected], www.a3global.com

SOURCE A3 Global