A4i Selected for Prestigious Startup Immersion Program with Plug and Play Canada and OCIF

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A4i (The App4Independence) is proud to announce its selection to join the esteemed Startup Immersion Program, run by Plug and Play Canada in collaboration with the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF). As part of this program, A4i's CEO, Amos Adler, will head to Silicon Valley to pitch the company's innovative solutions at the Plug and Play Tech Center Summit from November 19-21, 2024, followed by additional programming in the Bay Area the following week.

A4i is a validated mobile app and clinical portal, a Joint Venture between The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and The MEMOTEXT Platform for Patient Engagement Co-Creation, A4i supports individuals with schizophrenia and complex mental illnesses like opioid use disorder. A4i offers self-management features such as AI-driven wellness detection, adherence escalations, socially driven, secure peer engagement, and a patented auditory hallucination detector. Designed to scale clinical decision support and peer support, A4i transforms mental health care, offering scalability, real-time insights, and proactive interventions that empower both patients and clinicians.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to showcase A4i's mission of empowering communities through accessible mental health support," said Amos Adler, CEO of A4i. "The Startup Immersion Program offers an incredible chance to connect with global innovators and potential partners, and we look forward to taking A4i to the next level."

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund ("OCIF") was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of The City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments within the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is administered by Calgary Economic Development and has a volunteer Board of Directors. It is vital tool to achieve the goals of the economic strategy and diversify Calgary's economic future.

