A5G Networks® announces ML based Distributed 5G Edge solution for Railways

5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is used by A5G Networks to Deliver High QoS for subscribers on the move

NEW DELHI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A5G Networks, Inc., a market-leading autonomous mobile core (ANoN Core) software company announced a ground-breaking solution for enabling wireless connectivity for transport networks, including railways, ports, buses, and connected cars. ANoNCore is secure and scalable 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi mobile core software to enable a distributed network of networks and offers an innovative way for enterprises and CSPs to enable cost-effective deployment to provide an optimized service experience on the move.

Railway trackside networks require seamless service experience in and out of the trains for services like instant gaming, trading, and live event streaming for railway passengers. This calls for low latency, high bandwidth, and more intelligence at the edge where data is being processed. Edge infrastructure shall also be energy efficient, use minimal real estate and be cost-effective for a successful trackside business case that offers reliable coverage, availability and capacity. A5G Networks provides an innovative solution to these challenges with its highly scalable distributed packet core with built-in ML-based Deep Packet Inspection to determine and prioritize the processing of latency-sensitive traffic.

At the heart of the A5G smart edge appliance is the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor. A5G Networks ANoN Core takes full advantage of the 64 processor cores for collocating packet processing 5G traffic at Tbps rates with deep packet inspection.

It also leverages Intel Infrastructure Power Manager to dynamically adjust energy consumption to the lowest required level, demonstrating energy savings of 30-40%. It allows compute-intensive workloads like UPF while providing more headroom for ML-based DPI computing with a negligible performance impact.

With this engagement, A5G NetworksTM ANoN Core, powered by 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor meets the demanding performance of multi Tbps with DPI, low power, small footprint, and affordable CAPEX requirements as required by its transportation partners.

"A5G Networks highly scalable, cloud-native UPF enhances ML-based DPI support with low resource and performance impact DPI to enable intelligent services for Railway distributed deployment. Intel, with the close help from its network expert team in India, has helped us quickly optimize our converged packet core (ANoN Core) software for use in railways and high quality of experience for passengers," said Ravi Nathwani, Co-Founder and VP of Technology of A5G Networks.

"Intel has been building and supporting a strong and innovative ecosystem of companies to help accelerate growth trajectory of the telcos across India. We have seen promising results with A5G Networks and the journey towards forward-looking solutions using Intel technology, " said Wei Yeang Toh, general manager of the Ecosystem Development Organization, Intel.

