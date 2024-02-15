A5G Networks collaborates with Red Hat on AI enabled Network-as-a-Service Offering

Our customers want a seamless service experience, and with Red Hat Openshift support for accelerating AI deployments, and A5G Networks autonomous mobile core, we make the end-to-end network running the services operate more seamlessly and efficiently. Post this

There are a lot of manual operations and high-cost elements in mobile networks, and this will increase as more touchpoints and interconnects are added with private networks, smart cities, and connected car networks. In short, mobile networking with packet core interconnect will become more complicated to operate than ever before.

A5G Networks' autonomous mobile core enables AI-native mobile networking and optimizations in both the control and data plane to ensure we don't have network sprawl, and it presents a seamless experience for mobile services. A5G Networks enables AI-based network operations, management, and resource optimizations with its patent-pending technology. A5G Networks' autonomous mobile core is built from the ground up for native artificial intelligence and elastic scale. The autonomous core enables AIOps to continuously gather live operational data, comply with security and privacy policies, and use machine learning to optimize network resources and operations.

With Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, this innovative solution makes it easier for AI technology to scale containerized applications and workloads more consistently across multiple cloud environments and bare metal deployments to the network edge. The solution can scale applications up or down based on workload requirements and provides streamlined software upgrades and application lifecycle management.

In collaboration with Red Hat, A5G Networks works with enterprises and telecommunication service providers to make it easier for them to bring new services to the edge. This solution makes deploying and managing Network-as-a-Service a more cost-effective option for network evolution and modernization. Our customers want a seamless service experience, and with Red Hat Openshift support for accelerating AI deployments and A5G Networks autonomous mobile core, we make the end-to-end network running the services operate more seamlessly and efficiently.

"Red Hat is pleased to work with A5G Networks to help drive network modernization across the hybrid cloud so that service providers can better realize the benefits of 5G, AI, edge computing, and more. Built on Red Hat OpenShift, this new solution helps telecommunication service providers further automate deployments of

networks more consistently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while providing an even better end-user experience." Azhar Sayeed, Chief Technologist, Telecommunications, Red Hat.

"Autonomous and distributed network capabilities provide the speed, AI, and intelligence for revenue-generating services. We are pleased to collaborate with Red Hat to create a solution to allow dynamic and agile multi-cloud edge for Network-as-a-Service deployments, private networks, and smart cities by enabling A5G's autonomous and converged packet core software on Red Hat OpenShift," said Kaitki Agarwal, co-founder, President of A5G Networks.

About A5G Networks Inc.

A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile core software. The company is headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA with offices in Pune MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi software to enable distributed network of networks.

To learn more about A5G Networks, visit www.a5gnet.com

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact

Kaitki Agarwal, A5G Networks, Inc., 1 9788460362, [email protected], A5G Networks, Inc.

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE A5G Networks, Inc.