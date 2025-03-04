A5G Networks® Delivers an energy-efficient 5G UPF on NVIDIA Grace CPU for AI-ready edge infrastructure

NVIDIA Grace CPU drives the performance per watt for higher efficiency

NASHUA, N.H., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A5G Networks, Inc., a leading provider of autonomous mobile core software, has announced it is advancing its high-performance-per-watt, energy-efficient 5G UPF using NVIDIA® Grace™ CPUs. The solution provides an optimized offering for AI-ready distributed edge networks, making A5G Networks 5G UPF among the first to utilize energy-efficient Arm® CPU architecture for a cost-efficient solution.

As telecom networks prepare for AI traffic, AI-ready edge data center infrastructure must be highly energy efficient with a small footprint for traffic processing while providing the best quality of service for bandwidth hungry and low latency applications. Data shall be processed at the edge where it is generated, hence enabling distributed, edge UPF becomes an essential part of the edge data center. Running UPF at the edge in a resource efficient manner is necessary for a successful business case with reliable coverage, availability, and capacity.

By leveraging its 5G UPF running on NVIDIA Grace CPUs, A5G Networks empowers service providers to deliver the best performance per watt for a cost- and energy-efficient offering at the edge, meeting the evolving demands of applications and services, including the emerging need for servicing AI inferencing traffic across public and private networks.

As the next stage of this collaboration, A5G Networks will add intelligent traffic steering using ML-based deep packet inspection onto 5G UPF to enable the offload of critical and latency-sensitive traffic to the NVIDIA BlueField® DPU. As many critical workloads and latency-sensitive applications are processed at the edge, it is important to inspect and determine the type of traffic at the edge so that the applications get the proper treatment for the ideal quality of service and user experience.

"As networks become complex, distributed, and edge-centric, energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions have become the necessities of the networks while providing the desired QoS and user experience to existing and new AI-based revenue generating services. We are pleased to collaborate with NVIDIA to create a solution with A5G Networks 5G UPF and ML-based deep packet inspection on NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms to provide an energy-efficient offering for private networks, public networks, and smart cities," said Rajesh Mishra, co-founder, CEO of A5G Networks.

"To prepare for AI traffic, wireless networks need AI-ready edge infrastructure," said Chris Penrose, global head of business development for telco at NVIDIA. "A5G Networks' energy-efficient and deep packet inspection-enabled 5G UPF, integrated with NVIDIA accelerated networking technologies, provides a strong and valuable basis on which users can build AI-ready public and private 5G networks."

About A5G Networks Inc.

A5G Networks Inc. is a leader and innovator in autonomous mobile core software. The company is headquartered in Nashua, NH, USA with offices in Pune MH, India. A5G Networks is pioneering secure and scalable 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi software to enable distributed network of networks.

To learn more about A5G Networks, visit www.a5gnet.com

Media Contact

Kaitki Agarwal, A5G Networks, Inc., 1 6033247375, [email protected], https://www.a5gnet.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE A5G Networks, Inc.