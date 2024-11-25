AAAAI Announces New Host for Allergy/Immunology Podcast

Rebecca Saff, MD, PhD, FAAAAI, has been named as the new host of the AAAAI Podcast series "Conversations from the World of Allergy." Post this

"I'm excited to take on this new role. I love being a medical educator and being the host of the AAAAI podcast is a chance to be involved in education at an even larger scale, and have the opportunity to interact with experts from across the allergy/immunology fields," said Dr. Saff.

Dr. Saff succeeds David Stukus, MD, FAAAAI, who founded the podcast and served as its only host for the past seven years. Dr. Stukus announced his intention to step down from the role earlier this year saying it is time for a new voice. He will introduce Dr. Saff during his final episode of the podcast in December.

The AAAAI leadership and membership are extremely grateful to Dr. Stukus for his stewardship and expertise in elevating the work of allergist/immunologists during his tenure as the podcast host.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about our podcast series.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

Media Contact

Candace Archie, The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, (414) 272-6071, [email protected], aaaai.org

SOURCE The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology