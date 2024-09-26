AAAAI Backs New Bill to Support Penicillin Allergy Delabeling

In addition to improving patient outcomes, penicillin allergy delabeling can significantly reduce healthcare expenditures and also help combat antimicrobial resistance. Post this

The PAVE Act adds penicillin allergy verification and evaluation to the Medicare Initial Preventive Physical Exam and Annual Wellness Visit. Because penicillin is the first line treatment for many conditions requiring antibiotics, patients with an unverified penicillin allergy in their medical record may be missing out on optimal care. In addition, Medicare patients are especially vulnerable to many infections and adverse events from some alternative antibiotics. In addition to improving patient outcomes, penicillin allergy delabeling can significantly reduce healthcare expenditures and also help combat antimicrobial resistance.

"The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) enthusiastically applauds Representatives Bucshon, Bera, Griffith, Peters, Murphy, Schrier, Kelly, DelBene, Miller-Meeks and Underwood for their leadership in introducing the PAVE Act," said Paul V. Williams, MD, FAAAAI, President of the AAAAI. "Millions of patients believe they are allergic to penicillin, but evidence shows that 95% of patients with a self-reported penicillin allergy in their electronic medical record can safely take penicillin. As we approach National Penicillin Allergy Day on September 28, the AAAAI looks forward to working with the bill champions to educate the public on penicillin allergy testing and advance this important legislation."

Stakeholder organizations supporting the PAVE Act include:

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy (AAOA)

American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)

American College of Physicians (ACP)

American Gastroenterological Association (AGA)

American Geriatrics Society (AGS)

Allergy and Asthma Network (AAN)

American Medical Association (AMA)

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT)

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)

Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)

International Food Protein Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome Association (I-FPIES)

The Mast Cell Disease Society, Inc. (TMS)

Peggy Lillis Foundation (PLF)

National Penicillin Allergy Day, September 28, recognizes the date on which Alexander Fleming, a young bacteriologist, discovered penicillin, forever changing healthcare by identifying an effective way to treat a wide range of infections. For more information on penicillin allergy delabeling, including videos for patients and healthcare providers, visit the AAAAI Penicillin Allergy Center or contact [email protected].

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

