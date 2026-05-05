AAAbio Introduces High-Specificity Anti-MYCT1 Antibody to Advance Cancer and Gene Regulation Research

AAAbio has launched a highly specific anti-MYCT1 antibody to support cancer and gene regulation research. Designed for techniques such as Western blot, ELISA, and flow cytometry, it provides reliable detection of MYCT1, a key MYC pathway protein. With affinity purification and a ready-to-use format, the reagent improves accuracy, reproducibility, and workflow efficiency in molecular biology and oncology studies.

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAAbio has announced the availability of its anti-MYCT1 antibody, a research-grade tool designed to support scientists investigating gene regulation, tumor biology, and cellular proliferation pathways.

MYCT1 (MYC target 1) has increasingly attracted attention in oncology research due to its association with MYC-driven transcriptional activity. MYC is one of the most studied oncogenes, and downstream targets like MYCT1 are critical for understanding tumor progression and cellular signaling mechanisms. However, consistent detection of MYCT1 protein expression has remained technically challenging due to variability in antibody specificity and assay compatibility.

AAAbio's anti-MYCT1 antibody addresses this gap by offering a validated reagent suitable for multiple laboratory techniques, including Western blot, ELISA, and flow cytometry. This multi-application flexibility allows both research scientists and lab assistants to integrate the antibody seamlessly into existing workflows without needing multiple reagents.

The antibody is produced using affinity purification methods, a process widely recognized for enhancing specificity and reducing background noise in protein detection assays. This is particularly relevant for MYCT1, where precise detection is essential for distinguishing subtle expression changes in cancer models.

For lab assistants handling routine assays, the product is supplied in a ready-to-use liquid format, minimizing preparation time and reducing procedural variability. This operational simplicity is not trivial—small inconsistencies in reagent handling often lead to reproducibility issues across experiments.

From a research perspective, MYCT1 is implicated in regulating cell cycle progression and apoptosis, making it a relevant biomarker candidate in studies involving tumor growth and therapeutic response. Reliable detection tools such as this antibody are therefore critical for producing reproducible and interpretable data.

AAAbio emphasizes that the antibody is intended strictly for research use only, aligning with industry standards for preclinical experimentation. This ensures that researchers maintain compliance while exploring MYCT1's biological roles.

The company has built its catalog around high-affinity polyclonal antibodies designed to support a wide range of experimental techniques, including immunohistochemistry and immunocytochemistry . This broader platform positions AAAbio as a supplier focused on versatility and application-driven design rather than single-use reagents.

For laboratories working in oncology, gene expression profiling, or molecular biology, the introduction of this anti-MYCT1 antibody provides a practical solution to a specific but important problem: reliable detection of a low-abundance regulatory protein.

If your lab is studying MYC pathways and you're still dealing with inconsistent MYCT1 signals, the problem is likely your reagent, not your protocol.

About the Company

AAA Biotech continues to expand its catalog of life science reagents, including ELISA kits, antibodies, proteins, and related assay solutions. By aligning product development with the evolving needs of researchers, the company supports laboratories seeking dependable tools for biomarker detection and biological analysis.

As research moves toward increasingly data-driven and targeted approaches, next-generation ELISA kits remain essential components of experimental success. Through continued innovation and validation, AAA Biotech is contributing to more accurate, reproducible, and impactful life science research.

For more information and queries:

Visit the company's official website: https://www.aaabiotech.com/.

Tel: +1 (619) 604-9440

Fax: +1 (619) 604-9441

Toll Free: +1-800-604-9114

Email: [email protected]

Tech Support: [email protected]

Media Contact

Cynthia Lee, AAA Biotech, 1 619-604-9440, [email protected], https://www.aaabiotech.com/

SOURCE AAA Biotech