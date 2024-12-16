AAAMS Partners with Beverly Hills Aesthetics to Revolutionize Botox Practice Opportunities

"This program is a game-changer for licensed professionals who aspire to build thriving Botox practices. By eliminating overhead costs and offering a supportive, high-profile environment, we are empowering practitioners to excel in aesthetics," said Dr. Sam Assassa, Medical Director of AAAMS. Post this

Key Benefits of the Program:

Expert Mentorship and Supervision: Work under the personalized guidance of Dr. Sam Assassa , Medical Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics and President of AAAMS. Gain hands-on experience and mentorship in a real-world clinical setting.

Prestigious Beverly Hills Location: Operate your practice in a world-renowned locale, enhancing both your professional profile and patient base.

Comprehensive Administrative Support:

o Access to a fully equipped treatment room.

o Professional reception and scheduling services.

o Experienced front-office staff managing client registration and payments.

Manufacturer-Cost Botox Access: Purchase Botox at manufacturer pricing, ensuring high profitability.

High Earning Potential: Retain 40% of professional fees, with significant income potential beyond the $1,000 monthly program fee.

Full Malpractice Insurance Coverage: Practice with peace of mind.

Convenient Parking: Enjoy up to three hours of free parking for yourself and your clients.

Eligibility Requirements:

To qualify, participants must hold a California license and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Completion of AAAMS courses, such as the Hybrid Aesthetics 101 or Virtual Hands-On Botox Training Program.

Certification from a reputable aesthetic training organization with hands-on Botox training.

"This program is a game-changer for licensed professionals who aspire to build thriving Botox practices. By eliminating overhead costs and offering a supportive, high-profile environment, we are empowering practitioners to excel in the competitive field of aesthetics," said Dr. Sam Assassa, Medical Director of Beverly Hills Aesthetics and President of AAAMS.

Limited Spots Available – Act Now!

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to advance your career in aesthetics with the support of AAAMS and Beverly Hills Aesthetics. Bring your own patients, set your schedule, and thrive in Beverly Hills.

About Beverly Hills Aesthetics: Beverly Hills Aesthetics is a premier medical facility specializing in advanced aesthetic treatments and providing mentorship for emerging aesthetic professionals.

About AAAMS: The American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery (AAAMS) is a leading organization dedicated to training healthcare professionals in aesthetics and non-invasive cosmetic surgery techniques.

