AABE, FPL and Partners Hosted the Blacks in Energy Event and Generator Build Competition at Palm Beach Lakes Community High School

"It is such a joy and delight to witness the determination of these young and ambitious students who are focused-driven and eager to excel," says Whitney Walker, Lead Community Relations Specialist with Next Era Energy/FPL. Post this

"It is such a joy and delight to witness the determination of these young and ambitious students who are focused-driven and eager to excel," says Whitney Walker, Lead Community Relations Specialist with Next Era Energy/FPL.

Other empowering speakers included: Dr. Michelle Saunders, Lead Project Manager – Distribution, Next Era Energy/FPL; Norman Riemer, SECME District Coordinator – Palm Beach County School District; Dion Watson, Director – Next Era Energy Resource Development – Next Era Energy/FPL; Oleg Andric, Department Chair & Professor, Electric Power Technology – Palm Beach State College, and Jasmine Govan, Community Relations Specialist, Next Era Energy/FPL.

This event was made possible by the generous support and involvement of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) - Florida Chapter, Florida Power & Light Company, NextEra Energy, Inc., the University of Florida – SECME of Palm Beach County School District, Palm Beach State College and Palm Beach Lakes Community High School.

About AABE

Established in 1977, the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) is an association founded and dedicated to ensuring the input of African Americans and other minorities into the discussions and developments of energy policies regulations. The national membership includes more than 1,600 professionals representing every sector of the energy industry. There are 40 chapters located in states, metropolitan areas and college campuses around the country. AABE utilizes the expertise of their members to analyze energy policy and serve as a resource for community leaders, consumers, policymakers and regulators on the impact that these policies have on underrepresented communities.

The members of AABE are committed to building the pipeline of African Americans in leadership positions in the energy industry. Through scholarship programs, students who plan to major in science, mathematics, engineering and technology have the opportunity to receive scholarships on the local, regional and national level. The AABE members have the opportunity for professional development at chapter meetings, regional and national conferences. For more information about the association, visit www.aabe.org.

Media Contact

Bernadette Morris, Sonshine Communications, 1 3059488063 201, [email protected]

SOURCE AABE